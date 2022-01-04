Sports History

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The former NFL player accused of killing six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in April had stage 2 CTE, according to doctors who examined Phillip Adams' brain. Authorities have said that on April 7, Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two...
A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
Police recently released new information surrounding the death of former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. A friend found the 33-year-old dead at his home on Thursday. Police in Roswell, Georgia, got a call Thursday night of a reported cardiac arrest. The caller said they found Demaryius Thomas unconscious...
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always had nothing but respect towards Ben Roethlisberger. The two duked it out in Super Bowl 45 back in 2011 when Rodgers’ Packers came out victorious, 31-25. They also played each other this past season and in 2009 at Heinz Field. There were two...
Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
As wide receiver Antonio Brown’s NFL future remains in jeopardy, he’s found a very prominent voice willing to defend him. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, rapper and record executive Rick Ross has weighed in on the controversy with Brown. Regarding Brown’s antics at MetLife Stadium this week, Ross called on people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.
The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
Former NFL quarterback Charlie Batch offered Caleb Williams a $1 million NIL deal to leave Oklahoma and bypass USC and Georgia to go to his alma mater. If you don’t like the idea of the transfer portal and NIL intersecting to truly create a sense of free agency in college football, then look away.
Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began the New Year on a generous note, signing the ball New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted during last week's 28-24 win. Future Brady interceptors shouldn't expect the same generosity, though. On the Let's Go! podcast, Brady explained his hesitancy for signing interception...
For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
