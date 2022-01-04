Anebulo Pharmaceuticals names biotechnology industry executive Simon Allen as CEO

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or about December 30, 2021. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Nasdaq: LGVCU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 25,300,000 units completed on November 16, 2021 (the "offering") may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about December 30, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "LGVCU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

