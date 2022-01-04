ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals names biotechnology industry executive Simon Allen as CEO

By Meghavi Singh
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) has named Simon Allen as Chief Executive Officer and a...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

CNS Pharmaceuticals to raise $11.5M in stock offering

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) trades 19.6% down premarket after it entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for issuing 12.1M shares in a private placement and its warrants at purchase price of $0.95/share and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds of ~$11.5M. The warrants will have an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals provides pipeline updates for 2022

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) provided outlook across its pipeline programs. The company expects topline data from its phase 3 D-LIVR study of lonafarnib for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection by end of 2022. "D-LIVR is the largest trial conducted in HDV and if positive will support regulatory filings for Lonafarnib-based regimens,"...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
williamsonhomepage.com

Compassus names CEO to replace Deal

Brentwood home health care services provider Compassus has appointed David Grams as CEO. According to a release, Grams succeeds Jim Deal, who will continue as the company’s chairman of the board. Grams most recently served as Compassus president, leading strategic direction, growth, innovation, clinical and financial performance. Before joining...
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Allen
Benzinga

The First Cannabinoid Company to be Part of Johnson & Johnson's Incubator JLABS is Readying for Pharmaceutical Distribution

Photo provided by Avicanna Inc. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative and biotechnological advancements in the medical cannabis industry. Its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Zymeworks Names Biotechnology Industry Leader Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and CEO to Succeed Dr. Ali Tehrani

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zymeworks, effective on or before February 1, 2022. Mr. Galbraith will succeed Zymeworks co-founder Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., who has served as President and CEO since 2003. Dr. Tehrani will remain as an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Blueprint Medicines names new CEO in leadership shakeup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) has appointed the company’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kate Haviland, as its new President and Chief Executive Officer replacing current CEO Jeff Albers effective April 04. As part of the succession plan, Mr. Albers will serve as Executive Chairman through the end of 2022 and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Anebulo Pharmaceuticals#Aneb#Md
The Associated Press

Cornerstone OnDemand Names Software Industry Veteran Himanshu Palsule as CEO

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (“Cornerstone”), a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced that Himanshu Palsule has joined Cornerstone as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Former CEO Phil Saunders will join Cornerstone Founder Adam Miller as senior advisors to the Company.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Wellvana names Kyle Wailes CEO

A familiar name has been appointed to lead the “next phase of growth” at a Martin Ventures-founded startup. Former SmileDirectClub (Nasdaq: SDC) Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes has been named CEO of Nashville-based Wellvana, according to a news release. He replaces Dr. Worthe Holt Jr., who retired in October.
BUSINESS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Turner Industries’ Roland Toups stepping back; son Stephen named CEO

Turner Industries Executive Chairman Roland Toups is taking a step back from the company’s daily operations and transitioning into more of an advisory role, says his son Stephen Toups, who has been named CEO. Stephen Toups already was president and will continue to also hold that title for the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
dmagazine.com

D CEO Names Brandon J. Call Executive Editor

Brandon J. Call, who was D CEO’s managing editor from 2018 to 2020, has returned to the publication in a new role: executive editor. He joins from Neiman Marcus, where he wrote about luxury retail as a copy manager on the company’s creative team. While serving as D...
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Scoop: Novo buying Medical Knowledge Group at $1.15 billion valuation

Novo Holdings has won the auction for Medical Knowledge Group, which provides marketing services to drug companies, at a $1.15 billion enterprise value, four sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Drug therapies being developed today are increasingly aimed at smaller patient populations, which can complicate commercialization. If you have a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

Cornerstone Community Bancorp names CEO, incumbent to assume executive chairman role

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCPK:CRSB) said current President, CEO and director Jeffrey Finck will transition to the role of executive chairman while Matthew Moseley will assume the position of President, CEO and director, effective July 1, 2022. Finck has served as Bank’s President, CEO and director since 2008. Moseley joined...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Chicago, IL – December 30, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Generic Drugs, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH. The adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued for Medical - Generic Drugs players in the first nine...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in pharmaceutical industry cloud roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for cloud hiring among pharmaceutical industry companies in the three months ending October. The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 17.3 per cent of total cloud jobs – up from 13.1 per cent in the same quarter last year. That was followed...
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

Sanara MedTech names new CEO

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) appoints Zachary B. Flemingas CEO effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Fleming joined the company as VP of Sales in November 2017 and was promoted to President, Surgical Division, in May 2019 and as Co-COO in January 2020. Prior to Sanara, Mr. Fleming held several sales and management...
BUSINESS
The Press

Simon Horsman, CEO of LAMF

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or about December 30, 2021. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Nasdaq: LGVCU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 25,300,000 units completed on November 16, 2021 (the "offering") may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about December 30, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "LGVCU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy