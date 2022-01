The path to Canton, Ohio, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame usually is for a player who stars primarily on defense or offense. Special teams — like in the case of Rod Woodson, who was an excellent kick returner in Pittsburgh — do not usually get pushed to the forefront of the minds of voters. If there are NFL odds regarding who would get into the Hall of Fame, betting on a special teamer would pay out a decent price. Make sure you keep up with NFL odds updates at credible sites like BetUS.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO