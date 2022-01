BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday announced that it will open the application window for the second and final round of Child Care Stabilization Grants. The new window will open on January 3, 2022. MSDE will distribute more than $125 million in funding, made available through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), to child care programs in Maryland. … Continue reading "MSDE announces second round of Child Care Stabilization Grant applications" The post MSDE announces second round of Child Care Stabilization Grant applications appeared first on Nottingham MD.

