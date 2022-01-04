ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will there be another stimulus check because of omicron variant?

By Katherine Rodriguez
syracuse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rising case numbers of COVID-19 that have been attributed to the omicron variant have left some wondering if the federal government will distribute a fourth round of direct payments in the form of a stimulus check. In the past, the imminent or ongoing threat of another wave of...

www.syracuse.com

deseret.com

Why new coronavirus stimulus checks could come soon

A new round of coronavirus stimulus could be on the way. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have held early discussions about a new round of potential coronavirus stimulus spending, especially with the omicron variant surging through the United States, according to The Washington Post. The relief would specifically help businesses such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Surprise stimulus checks are coming even after the deadline – find out if you get one

Next week (January 15) will mark the first mid-month period in more than six months when millions of Americans won't be getting a child tax credit payment from the IRS. Those checks started going out last July and continued on a monthly basis through December. President Biden's plan to extend those stimulus checks for another year is on ice, though — thanks to GOP opposition and at least one Democrat in the Senate. The latter is West Virginia's Joe Manchin, who told a local radio station in December that his main beef with the credit is that it's too generous. “Do you believe people making $200,000 and $400,000 would still get the child tax credit the same as someone making $50,000, $60,000, or $70,000 that really needs it?” he said. That was the day after he stunned the political world by announcing his “no” on the legislation.
INCOME TAX
The Fiscal Times

Another Round of Covid Stimulus?

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus drives a record surge in Covid-19 cases, some members of Congress have held early discussions about another round of economic stimulus. The Washington Post’s Tony Romm was first to report that Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) have been leading talks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
WOLF

Why you might get two stimulus checks in February

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — While many have become accustomed to receiving monthly stimulus checks, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s refusal to support President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan means those payments will not continue in 2022. Because the IRS needed Congress to pass...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Omicron#Inflation#Covid#The Biden Administration#House#The Child Tax Credit
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus package worth $68 billion possible

Similarly to the beginning of the pandemic, lawmakers are discussing another stimulus package. This comes as a new wave of COVID-19 sweeps the nation. This time, the discussion is over a bill worth $68 billion dollars to protect the economy as Omicron spreads rapidly. The discussions are preliminary and have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: $3,600 is coming in 2022 and you might qualify to get it

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: COVID rapid tests, $22 Fire TV Stick 4K, N95 masks, more At this point in 2022, the stimulus check story is actually proceeding down two tracks. The first one to note is the obvious one — the one everybody is interested in. It entails the possibility of all-new stimulus checks at some point this year. As in, will we get them or not? And when? Along those lines, everyone is still waiting to see what the Senate will do about the possibility of a year-long child tax credit extension. Something the body left unfinished as 2021 drew...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ksl.com

US lawmakers weigh new COVID-19 stimulus funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer display the "American Rescue Plan" during the enrollment ceremony following the passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus disease relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2021. Wednesday, some lawmakers are weighing in on new COVID-19 funding. (Erin Scott, Reuters) Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

White House says COVID stimulus talks ongoing but economy strong

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The White House is in constant ongoing dialogue with U.S. lawmakers and others on COVID-19 stimulus funding but the current economy appears strong, the White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday. "We are in a very different place than we were a year ago or six...
POTUS
pymnts

Businesses May Get More COVID-19 Stimulus Funding

U.S. lawmakers are debating more COVID-19 stimulus funding for the business community in an effort to stem the tide of economic struggles tied to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus, The Washington Post reported Wednesday (Jan. 5). Legislators are eyeing a package that includes billions of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: $2000 Petition Could Finish This January; Will There Be 4th Stimulus Payments Amid Omicron?

The new year starts with devastating news for many Americans. The Omicron variant continues to run rampant, leading many businesses to shut down. Desperate citizens are searching for financial support against economic inflation. Fortunately, there are some proposals that petition for a fourth stimulus check. Fourth Stimulus Check: The $2000...
BUSINESS
Reuters

COVID-19 infections soar in U.S. Congress amid Omicron surge

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress is experiencing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, with the seven-day positivity rate at a congressional test site surging to 13% from just 1% in late November, the Capitol's attending physician said on Monday. Most coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill have been...
CONGRESS & COURTS

