Ossining, NY

Ossining opens most schools despite 90 staff members unable to work

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Like many school districts across the state and the Hudson Valley, Ossining schools are scrambling to keep up with challenges presented by COVID-19.

All schools in Ossining were remote Monday but students will return for in-person learning today except for Ossining High School and Anne Dorner Middle School.

District officials say that, as of Monday evening, 90 staff members were unable to report to work - and that number is expected to rise.

Early this morning, of the Ossining Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Ray Sanchez said in a statement that the district will “continue to monitor the ability to open our schools.”

Liz Espinoza says in-person learning is better for her 5-year-old kindergartener Valentina. "I think for her age, I think it's important for her to go back to school. I think that the chance for them to get infected is very low," says Espinoza.

The superintendent says a decision on when the high school and Dorner Middle School will return to in-person classes will be made on a day-by-day basis.

Mount Vernon, New Rochelle and Yonkers are among several other districts that are starting the year remote due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

