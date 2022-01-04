Ossining opens most schools despite 90 staff members unable to work
Like many school districts across the state and the Hudson Valley, Ossining schools are scrambling to keep up with challenges presented by COVID-19.
All schools in Ossining were remote Monday but students will return for in-person learning today except for Ossining High School and Anne Dorner Middle School.
District officials say that, as of Monday evening, 90 staff members were unable to report to work - and that number is expected to rise.
Early this morning, of the Ossining Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Ray Sanchez said in a statement that the district will “continue to monitor the ability to open our schools.”
Liz Espinoza says in-person learning is better for her 5-year-old kindergartener Valentina. "I think for her age, I think it's important for her to go back to school. I think that the chance for them to get infected is very low," says Espinoza.
The superintendent says a decision on when the high school and Dorner Middle School will return to in-person classes will be made on a day-by-day basis.
Mount Vernon, New Rochelle and Yonkers are among several other districts that are starting the year remote due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Comments / 0