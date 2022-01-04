ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking to improve hair growth? We tested Vegamour to see if it did what it says

By Bre Richey, BestReviews
 2 days ago

While some hair loss is normal, lack of sleep, poor nutrition and aging are all factors that can cause thinning or bald spots. My hair is already thin and slightly damaged, so when I noticed more hair loss than usual, most likely due to stress and hormonal factors, I immediately sprung into action to stop the thinning and revive my shiny mane.

Thanks to a well-timed social media post, I stumbled across Vegamour products, which helped my hair grow back stronger. If you’re experiencing hair loss or are trying to prevent thinning due to aging, here’s everything you need to know about Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum .

What is Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum?

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced is a serum designed to help achieve denser, longer, thicker and healthier hair. In four months, users claim to see a visible increase in hair density up to 50%, with up to 76% reduction in hair loss due to washing and combing. The cruelty-free and vegan formula is overflowing with plant-based proteins that are free from toxic chemicals and safe to use every day.

How Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum works

Quality plant-based ingredients and an innovative formula are what separate this powerful hair serum from others. Microencapsulated, full-spectrum CBD is the star of this product, which helps to alleviate alopecia-causing inflammation and increase blood circulation. By reducing the size of the hemp molecule down to 150 nanometers from 2,000, Vegamour has created a hair serum that is able to penetrate the upper layer of the dermis more deeply and reach hair follicles at the root.

That foundation also allows Vegamour’s proprietary blend of actives, including red clover, mung bean, curcumin and nicotiana benthamiana, to circulate more deeply into problem areas, resulting in an increase of hair strength and density.

What you need to know before purchasing Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum

After discovering an excess amount of hair loss, I turned to Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum with hopes of new growth, longer length and increased thickness. I have been using it almost daily for three months, applying a full dropper to the roots of my hair and gently massaging. While there’s a plethora of hair regrowth products on the market, including hair vitamins and shampoo , I prefer the serum because it only focuses on my scalp, which is where my issue lies.

One of my favorite aspects of this serum is that it’s very thin and water-like and doesn’t leave an oily residue or a lingering smell. Plus, it takes mere seconds to apply. So, while other serums leave a greasy mess or a strong aroma in their wake, I can easily integrate this product into my daily routine and continue with my schedule as usual. After three months of use, I have noticed not only new growth, but also increased density. While I am still losing some hair, this is a noticeable and welcome improvement over my previous hair loss.

As far as downsides go, my only complaint is the price. However, I can’t argue with the results, which is why I will continue to purchase and recommend this product to others.

Where to buy Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum is available as a monthly subscription for $58 or a one-time purchase for $68.

Other products worth considering

Rogaine Women’s 2% Minoxidil Topical Solution Hair Regrowth Treatment

Formulated for women, this hair growth solution can treat hair loss and thinning hair as well as regrow fuller hair. The topical treatment is easy to apply and is even safe for color-treated hair. Sold by Amazon .

PURA D’OR Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum

This serum is clinically tested to reduce hair thinning due to breakage and to increase volume with quality ingredients, including biotin, niacin, argan oil and antioxidants. It has no harmful chemicals, parabens or sulfates. Sold by Amazon .

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews.

