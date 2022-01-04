ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball raises Wednesday's jackpot from $610M to $630M

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing has swelled to an estimated $630 million, the seventh-largest jackpot in the game's history. The...

origin.turnto10.com

