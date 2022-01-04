ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Tuesday morning before a warm up

Tuesday will be near freezing before temperatures warm up to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “It's a cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in the frost and light freeze range. Lots of sun today will bring us to near 59degrees for the afternoon.”

TUESDAY: A cold morning. Cool afternoon. Mostly sunny. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Stray shower. Warmer temps. Low: S 46, N 40. High: 69.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower. Warmer, bit more humid. Falling temps late night. Breezy.
Low: S 57, N 52. High: 70.

FRIDAY: Chilly temps. Mostly sunny. Low: S 42, N 34. High: 58.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and temperatures. Becoming more humid. 30% spotty showers. Breezy. Low: S 53, N 45. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Warmer, more humid. 30% showers. Breezy. Low: S 65, N 60. High: 76.

MONDAY: 50% AM rain, turning chilly, less humid. Low: S 52, N 48. High: 55.

