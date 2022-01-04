Rep. Jamie Raskin searches for answers in ‘Unthinkable’ journey of trauma and grief

The first few weeks of January were, for Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, completely life-altering. The 59-year-old Democrat was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the building, forcing lawmakers of all political affiliations to flee for safety. He also helped lead the efforts to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the violence. And he did all of the above in the shadow of an even more life-altering event: the Dec. 31, 2020 death of his 25-year-old son, Tommy.

