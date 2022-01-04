ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jamie Raskin searches for answers in ‘Unthinkable’ journey of trauma and grief

By NPR News
wuft.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new memoir, the Democratic congressman recounts a...

www.wuft.org

NPR

Rep. Raskin Reckons With His Son's Suicide And The Jan. 6 Attack

A year ago, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., experienced two unimaginable traumas in the span of a single week: On New Year's Eve 2020, his son Tommy died by suicide after succumbing to mental illness. Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, just a day after Tommy's funeral, Raskin was at work in the U.S. Capitol with his daughter and son-in-law when a violent mob stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. His memoir, 'Unthinkable,' chronicles his search for answers in the grief that followed both events.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jamie Raskin details how politics painfully contributed to his son’s depression

Rep Jamie Raskin’s son’s frequent bouts of depression were often brought on by moments of political strife, the Maryland Democrat writes in his new book.Mr Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who served as the lead impeachment manager in 2021, writes in his book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy about his experiences both during the January 6 insurrection last year and the trauma of losing his son Tommy to suicide.Mr Raskin’s writes searingly about how he and his son Tommy spent his son’s last night alive together, since his wife Sarah Bloom Raskin and his daughters were out...
HEALTH
People

How Opening Up About His Son's Suicide Helped Save Jamie Raskin's Life After 'Drowning in Grief'

The first few weeks of January were, for Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, completely life-altering. The 59-year-old Democrat was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the building, forcing lawmakers of all political affiliations to flee for safety. He also helped lead the efforts to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the violence. And he did all of the above in the shadow of an even more life-altering event: the Dec. 31, 2020 death of his 25-year-old son, Tommy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Jamie Raskin
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Post Reports' podcast: Jamie Raskin's year of grief and purpose

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. A year ago this week, as Congress convened to certify the results of...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Representative Jamie Raskin talks January 6 and son’s death ahead of Capitol attack anniversary

Congressman Jamie Raskin, who served as lead impeachment manager of former President Trump's second impeachment trial and is on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, joined “CBS Mornings” on Monday to discuss his new book "Unthinkable." The book covers the impeachment and the death of Raskin’s son, who died just days before the Capitol siege.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Jamie Raskin on tragedies national and personal

The Maryland Democrat witnessed the attack on Congress by insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, but he'd already experienced an even darker day, when his 25-year-old son, Thomas, took his own life. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Jamie Raskin about the pain of that loss; his new book, "Unthinkable"; and his determination to hold accountable those responsible for an attempted coup.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Jim Jordan Outraged at Kamala Harris for Comparing Capitol Riot to 9/11: ‘Tell That to the Son Whose Dad Was One of the Firefighters’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ripped Vice President Kamala Harris‘ “disgusting” comparison of the Capitol riot to the Sept. 11 attacks and Pearl Harbor on Thursday. Fox News’ Sean Hannity questioned Jordan about whether the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack was a “sham” whose “only goal is to bludgeon Trump again with the hopes of purging him from any future political run?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Democratic
CBS New York

‘It Was What Helped Me Heal’: New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim Reflects On Cleaning Up Rotunda After US Capitol Attacks

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The shocking images from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, showed violence and chaos, but another photograph, taken hours after rioters left, painted a picture of hope. Hours of live footage and social media postings showed some Americans at their worst, but images of New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim showed something else. “I remember walking into the rotunda and just, you know, my heart breaking when I saw just the trash and the broken furniture and the debris,” he told CBS2’s Alice Gainer. Hours after the angry mob was gone and shortly after voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential...
CONGRESS & COURTS
