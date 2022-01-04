ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

JOJO AND THE SIXERS TOO MUCH FOR WOEFUL ROCKETS

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Embiid had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the Sixers 133-113 win over the Houston Rockets. Embiid got a triple double but only when, with nine assists in the fourth quarter, he passed to Seth Curry for a bucket. He shot 12 of 20 from the floor in...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Jojo
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Rockets: Player Observations After Sixers Dominate Houston at Home

Last week couldn't have gone better for the Philadelphia 76ers. As they embarked on a three-game road trip, beginning with the Washington Wizards last Sunday night, the Sixers took care of business after a rather disappointing loss at home. After taking down the Wizards, the Sixers took a trip to...
NBA
fastphillysports.com

SIXERS MAKING NOISE — 5 STRAIGHT WINS, NBA-BEST 14 ON THE ROAD!

Joel Embiid scored 31 points and Tobias Harris 22 as the Sixers beat the Orlando Magic 116-106 for their NBA-best 14th road victory of the season and fifth straight win overall. “We’re rolling and this is a good feeling for our team and our group,” said Harris, who bounced back...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' blowout win vs. Rockets

Don't look now, but the Sixers have built themselves a nice little win streak, their win over Houston on Monday representing the fourth straight victory for Philly. Their competition has been a little underwhelming save for their statement win over the Brooklyn Nets last week, but this is the soft period of the schedule they've been waiting for, and the Sixers are doing their part to take care of business and climb the Eastern Conference ladder.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Christian#Philly
CBS Philly

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Named NBA’s Eastern Conference Player Of Month For Games Played In December

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month of December. In his six NBA seasons, Embiid has been named Player of the Month three times. In 13 games in December, Embiid averaged 29.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game. He was the only player during the month to post at least 350 points, 140 rebounds and 50 assists. congratulations to our EMVPIID!🏆 29.2 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 3.9 APG & this is only December.🤯 pic.twitter.com/5hfGKWw9VW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 4, 2022 These totals led Embiid to post eight double-doubles, ranking second in the East and tied for fifth in the NBA. He joins Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Julius Erving as the only Sixers players to win the award at least three times. Iverson was named Player of the Month four times and Erving received the award three times. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in December.
NBA
All 76ers

76ers vs. Magic: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers have developed quite the hot streak lately. After dropping a game they expected to win with ease against the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks nearly two weeks ago, the Sixers bounced back and picked up a big win on the road against the Washington Wizards to kick off a three-game road trip.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy