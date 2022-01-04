Snowflakes coming soon | Morning Forecast

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
Roads might be a little wet for the commute this morning, but with the exception of a few stray showers, most of us are done with the rain. The clouds will take a little longer to clear out, though. By this afternoon, expect sunnier skies and warmer temperatures as daytime highs reach the lower 80s.
