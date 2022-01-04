Dino Babers: 'We're Hitting the Portal Hard'

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers appeared on ESPN Radio's Orange Nation on Monday and discussed a variety of topics. One of those topics was the transfer portal. Babers indicated Syracuse is being very active with transfer options and outlines positions the Orange will target.

"We're hitting the portal hard," Babers said. "We've got some vacant scholarships that we can give to certain individuals that we think that can help us win...We're still looking for a tight end or two. We're still looking for wide receivers or two to come in here. We already have a commitment out of a running back but once again, he still has to show up to say that he's going to be here. We'd like to say that's going to happen but we have to see if the proof is in the pudding.

"And if we find a quarterback that we think can fit into our room, then we'll bring one of those guys in. On the back end, I think the linebackers are really solid. But I think secondary wise, we could still bring some people in the secondary to help us. So many people are in four and five wide receiver sets that you need to have depth back there."

While Syracuse is lookin to add talent to the 2022 roster through the portal, it also is returning three key stars in running back Sean Tucker, linebacker Mikel Jones and cornerback Garrett Williams. Jones and Williams were considering turning pro, but both announced they will be back with the Orange next season.

"I think that speaks to our culture," Babers said. "I think there's something about these guys that they want to go in and go out with each other. Syracuse is a place that grows on you. Whether it's the summers or the winters, there's just something about this place. It's home."