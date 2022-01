A 24-9 first half run by Texas Southern set the tone for the remainder of the game as the Tigers won their home opener by a 90-71 margin Saturday night inside the H&PE Arena. UAPB would claim an early lead as they led by four on two occasions within the first six minutes. The contest was a back-and-forth affair from that point with a pair of ties but UAPB continued to hold on as they led 23-20 with 8:19 left. Both teams would commit turnovers on the ensuing possession but TSU took full advantage of its steal as Karl Nicholas dunked home the basket for a 23-22 deficit.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO