The 50 Best Hikes in America

Winter is a great time to explore Rocky Mountain National Park and the town of Estes Park in Colorado. The trails in and around Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado are great any time of the year, but they are particularly spectacular when coated in sparkling white powder. Winter is a bit quieter than the busy summer season and frozen lakes and snow-frosted pine trees await beneath towering, icy mountain summits. There’s an adventure here for everyone, and this list of nine hikes starts with easier jaunts and ends with more difficult treks. No matter what kind of hiker or snowshoer you are, you’ll find an outdoor experience with stunning scenery in Estes Park this winter. Snowshoes or microspikes? Check the forecast and conditions, unless there’s been measurable snowfall you’ll be fine with microspikes, but don’t plan on hiking on dirt! Don’t have your own? Our outdoor outfitters rent both!

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO