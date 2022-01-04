ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The 5 Best New Thru-Hikes to Start Planning Now

By Editors' Choice
backpacker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Every trail is special, whether it’s a short jaunt in the city or a monthlong trek in the wild. But planning to thru-hike...

www.backpacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Now is the best time to hike the Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Now is a great time to head outdoors and do some hiking on the Boise Foothills. "Below freezing temperatures and more fresh snow on the ground means that all trails within the trail system are good to go," Ridge to Rivers said on Wednesday. "Trails are protected from muddy conditions and the scenery is gorgeous throughout the day."
BOISE, ID
phillyvoice.com

First Day Hikes at state parks in Pennsylvania, New Jersey encourage people to start 2022 outdoors

For those looking to start 2022 off with a breath of fresh air, some Pennsylvania and New Jersey state parks and historic sites are hosting First Day Hikes. In conjunction with the National Association of State Park Directors, organizations in the two states are participating in order to encourage people to "welcome the new year outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas state parks host First Day Hikes to start the new year

If you’ve resolved to get out and enjoy nature in 2022, Texas state parks want to help you start the year off on the right foot. Several Houston-area state parks are hosting First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day. Some of the guided hikes start early, but the...
TEXAS STATE
backpacker.com

My Worst Hike: I Got Food Poisoning on the John Muir Trail

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. I won’t tell you what else was in the hole, but I will tell you that there was a fly in it, and it...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Elite Daily

The 8 Best Winter Hiking Jackets

If you love hiking in a winter wonderland, the right cold-weather gear — including a good jacket — can help you stay warm and comfortable while you enjoy the great outdoors. The best winter hiking jackets are insulated for warmth but lightweight enough for you to move comfortably, making it easy to get some fresh air and exercise even when the weather is cold and wet.
APPAREL
WTHI

Start the new year on the right foot - with a hike at a state park

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can kick off 2022 on the right foot this year. If you're looking for something to do on Saturday, you can take part in hikes around Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering First Day Hikes at parks, forests, and lakes across the state.
LIFESTYLE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Start the new year on right foot with guided hike through an Indiana state park

Hoosiers resolving to start the new year by getting some exercise or experiencing the outdoors can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" on Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks and lakes. The guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people...
TRAVEL
thelandonline.com

Starting 2022 on the right foot: Minneopa group braves cold for new year hike

A group of hikers at Minneopa State Park didn’t let sub-zero temperatures stop them from spending New Year’s Day morning in nature Saturday. Led by Minneopa naturalist Scott Kudelka, they bundled up and got moving down a trail. It was Minneopa’s 10th “First Day Hike,” a chance for people to get outdoors and rejuvenate themselves for the year ahead.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Legislature#Hiking Trail#Sandy Beaches#Alaska Long
The Free Press

Monday Informer: Start off new year hiking at Minneopa

Minneopa State Park’s winter landscape may be viewed during a guided hike 10 a.m. Saturday. A Minneopa Area naturalist will lead The First Day Hike at the rural Mankato state park. Participants will meet at the park’s group campground along the Minnesota River Bluff Trail. They should wear shoes...
MANKATO, MN
Southlake Style

Reaching New Hiking Heights

Sometimes it takes knowing a hike is worth it to get the motivation to keep going, especially for those who enjoy city life more than the countryside. So if you’re looking for a rewarding hike, look no further. From the Navajo Loop Trail in Utah to the Mist Trail in California, these hikes bring an incredible challenge, breathtaking views and a memorable adventure along the way there.
TRAVEL
backpacker.com

The 50 Best Hikes in America

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. In planning this story, we set out to do the impossible: find the best hike in each state. Turns out, “best” means something a little different to everyone. So rather than tinker with formulas, we turned to our most trusted source: you. Hikers from across the country flooded our inboxes and DMs to tell us about their favorite trail. We heard compelling descriptions of crowd-free sunset views, of shimmering alpine lakes, of nostalgia for places with personal significance, and so much more. From there, we narrowed the nominees down to these 50 picks. Our list might be contentious, but behind each entry is a passionate champion who convinced us that their trail is worth visiting. So, are these really the best hikes in America? Read on, and decide for yourself.
LIFESTYLE
backpacker.com

Through Love and Heartbreak, My Favorite Trail Was Always There

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Hiking isn’t just a hobby—it’s a lifestyle. Maggie Slepian tackles the hiking life—and all of the joys, problems, arguments, and weird quirks that go...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
backpacker.com

Covid Canceled Our Wedding—So We Went on the Hike of Our Lives Instead

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. By any seasoned backpacker’s measure, the 38.5-mile-long Trans-Catalina Trail (TCT) on California’s Santa Catalina Island is a luxurious experience. Managed by the Catalina Conservancy,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Colorado Springs Independent

Hiking Bob: Act now to plan your summer trips. It might already be too late.

The summer vacation season may seem like it's a long way off, since it's just after the first of the year, but in reality it's not that far away at all. Advanced reservations and timed entry due to limited park capacities mean last-minute trips are becoming a thing of the past, so now is a good time to start making reservations, or at least planning to make reservations.
TRAVEL
backpacker.com

Hike This, Not That: Skip the Big-Name Parks for These 15 Uncrowded Trails

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Top Pick: The Beaten Path, Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, Montana. Instead of: Gunsight Pass Trail, Glacier National Park, Montana. The sharp peaks and mesmerizing lakes of...
TRAVEL
backpacker.com

The Best Cold-Weather Apparel for Getting Your Kids Outside This Winter

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Getting outdoors with little kids in the winter is the stuff of Hallmark memories—think children happily making snowmen, mastering the art of the pizza...
APPAREL
backpacker.com

How to Plan a Bucket-List Backpacking Trip

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Once-in-a-lifetime backpacking trips are just that: once in a lifetime. So when the opportunity to plan one arises, don’t miss a beat. Use these...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy