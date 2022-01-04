US-based NIST releases draft on Open Banking cybersecurity

Digital money transfer service ZEN.COM powered by Mastercard has introduced digital assets transfers between wallets and exchanges, according to the official press release. More exactly, ZEN.COM has introduced the conversion of fiat money into digital assets, as well as the transfer of fiat currencies to any digital wallet servicing BTC, ETH, or USD-T (ERC-20), with more currencies coming up in the nearest future, such as BNB or support for USD-T (TRC-20). The platform will allow users to convert fiat money into digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD-T (ERC-20). Additionally, users can convert digital assets into EUR, and then into over 30 fiat currencies serviced by the ZEN.COM wallet, such as GBP or USD.

