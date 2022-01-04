ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US-based NIST releases draft on Open Banking cybersecurity

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US National Institute of Standards and Technology has released a draft titled Cybersecurity Considerations for Open Banking Technology and Emerging Standards. Open Banking (OB) refers to a new financial ecosystem that provides more choices...

thepaypers.com

thepaypers.com

Bank of Tanzania payment system to launch in February 2022

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has expected its payment system to roll out in February 2022, following successful trials that involved banks and mobile operators. Known as Tanzania Instant Payment System (Tips), the interoperable system allows transfer of payments between different participating digital financial service providers, both banks and non-banks, in real time.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

DailyPay launches its digital wallet

US-based fintech DailyPay has announced its digital wallet solution for everyday working Americans who face financial challenges because of the pandemic. The DailyPay digital fills itself every day a user works, reflecting their pay balance in real time. As long as the user works for a company partnering with DailyPay, their usable DailyPay Balance is always growing, eliminating the traditional payday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Aave launches regulation-compliant DeFi platform

UK-based decentralised lending platform Aave has launched its permissioned lending and liquidity service Aave Arc to help institutions participate in regulation-compliant DeFi. The lending platform added a permissioned liquidity pool to its other decentralised offerings as a way to entice institutional participants to have regulatory compliance in DeFi. The first...
PERSONAL FINANCE
#Open Banking#Nist#Api
thepaypers.com

Red Dot Payment taps Radar Payments for ecommerce fraud prevention

Singapore-based payment service provider Red Dot Payment (RDP) has selected Radar Payments by BPC for its global ecommerce fraud prevention solutions delivered as a SaaS model. RDP’s choice, after reviewing other fraud detection systems, was influenced by Radar Payments’ technological capabilities and ease of integration, as well as its affordability...
ECONOMY
The Hacker News

NIST Cybersecurity Framework: A Quick Guide for SaaS Security Compliance

When I want to know the most recently published best practices in cyber security, I visit The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). From the latest password requirements (NIST 800-63) to IoT security for manufacturers (NISTIR 8259), NIST is always the starting point. NIST plays a key role as a US standard-setter, due to the organization's professionalism and the external experts who help to create NIST documents.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Open Banking and the future of payments - interview with Volt

Tom Greenwood, Founder and CEO of Volt, discusses Open Banking and the future of payments. What was a nascent PSD2 infrastructure has quickly developed and matured into a significant market participant, where direct payments and account-to-account (A2A) are concerned. There continue to be broad and consistent improvements to the Open Banking infrastructure. Transaction numbers are growing exponentially.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

CellPoint Digital secures USD 25 mln investment for global expansion

UK-based fintech CellPoint Digital has received an investment worth USD 25 million from Toscafund and its private equity arm, Penta Capital, to penetrate new market verticals. The move follows a series of investments by Toscafund and Penta Capital into CellPoint Digital following their initial investment in 2019 and brings their total investment to over USD 56 million. It also marks a strengthening of the relationship between the businesses. As a player in payment orchestration for travel, CellPoint Digital is now offering its platform to new markets including retail, gaming, crypto, and digital content.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Nuvei allows international merchants to accept LATAM payment methods

Global payment technology provider Nuvei has announced that its system now enables international merchants to accept additional payment methods from 10 LATAM countries, in addition to international card schemes and alternative payment methods (APM). The company’s new function will support additional payment methods and provide the necessary support for new...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Estonia regulates DeFi and ICOs with new AML/CFT law

Estonia has amended its anti-money laundering laws to extend oversight over decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms and initial coin offerings (ICOs). The draft law has given virtual asset service providers (VASPs) until 18 March 2022, to comply with the new stipulations. The law starts with expanding the definition of VASPs to include sectors of the digital currency industry that were once left unchecked. Previously, the AML Act only looked at exchanges and wallets.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

LiveFlow raises USD 3.5 mln to automate financial data flows

Fintech startup LiveFlow has raised a USD 3.5 million seed round, led by Moonfire Ventures with backing from Y Combinator, Seedcamp, and WndrCo, according to TechCrunch. Also participating was Victor Jacobsson, co-founder of Klarna; Bradley Horowitz, former VP Product at Google; Oliver Jung, former VP International Expansion at Airbnb, Phillip Chambers, Peakon founder & CEO; and others.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Fintech launches digital bank solution Anda

Assembled Financial’s has introduced Anda, a digital bank solution that offers a low-cost digital bank account insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance and a loyalty program with a cryptocurrency component. Anda is structured to help the Hispanic community move into the digital and crypto economy. The banking program allows...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

ZEN.COM introduces digital assets transfers solution

Digital money transfer service ZEN.COM powered by Mastercard has introduced digital assets transfers between wallets and exchanges, according to the official press release. More exactly, ZEN.COM has introduced the conversion of fiat money into digital assets, as well as the transfer of fiat currencies to any digital wallet servicing BTC, ETH, or USD-T (ERC-20), with more currencies coming up in the nearest future, such as BNB or support for USD-T (TRC-20). The platform will allow users to convert fiat money into digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD-T (ERC-20). Additionally, users can convert digital assets into EUR, and then into over 30 fiat currencies serviced by the ZEN.COM wallet, such as GBP or USD.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

The future of ecommerce payments: why Open Banking is challenging card dominance

Jack Wilson from TrueLayer explains how two major trends in retail payments have created an opportunity for more Open Banking payments in ecommerce. One of the key motivations behind Open Banking has been to enable the growth of alternative payment methods to cards. Policy drivers, industry development, and innovation have all worked together to deliver that in the form of Open Banking payments. The simplicity of the Open Banking payment chain is key to the resulting cost savings, reduced fraud, and consumer convenience.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Cognito partners with Meow for remote onboarding services

US-based Meow has tapped the identity verification services of Cognito for the former’s investment platform for corporate treasuries. Meow is building an investment platform for corporate treasuries, and will specifically be utilised the Cognito Flow solution to confirm the identities of its clients’ team leaders remotely. The company cited the platform’s ease of use as a primary factor in its decision. In that regard, Cognito Flow can be deployed without any code, and perform document and liveness checks in addition to watchlist screening.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

International Payment Solutions launches solution for false chargebacks

International Payment Solutions (IPS) has delivered a new solution for eliminating deceitful chargebacks by checking all elements before purchases are initiated on credit cards. The company has introduced new solutions to facilitate payment processes for rapid business growth. IPS is dedicated to supporting businesses at all stages through a variety...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Fintechs join the open APIs pilots in Russia

The Financial services of the Moscow Exchange and Sravni.ru have announced they will take part in pilot projects of the Russia FinTech Association (RFA) to create services using open APIs. As part of pilot projects organised by RFA, fintech companies will be able to develop new financial products and services...
BUSINESS

