Top-up game platform Elitedias has launched a new payment option in partnership with Singapore-based online payment gateway XanPay across Southeast Asia. With around 40% of the total gaming market located in Asia, Elitedias is trying to distinguish itself among other gaming platforms by allowing customers more options when it comes to in-app purchases. Apart from the usual credit card options, Elitedias is looking to integrate local payment method options to meet the requirements of a modern market.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO