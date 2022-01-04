ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NC state trooper crashes, kills brother and another driver during traffic stop

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

A driver and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper were killed Monday night by another state trooper.

Trooper John Horton pulled over an unnamed driver before 9 p.m. in Rutherford County about an hour west of Charlotte.

A second trooper, John's brother James Horton, lost control of his patrol vehicle while approaching the traffic stop. James crashed into John's patrol vehicle, forcing it into both John and the unnamed driver. Both of them died from their injuries.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton" said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support."

James had minor injuries from the crash.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what caused the crash.

No further details have been released about the unnamed driver who was killed in the crash.

Comments / 45

"Independent"
2d ago

I don’t understand why the police officers have to drive up so fast on a traffic stop?? I’ve seen officers do this before and almost wreck every time. They get too excited and turn into Barney Fife and then someone always gets hurt, weather a vehicle or a gun.

Reply
19
Christopher
2d ago

This seems to happened really frequently. Maybe they need to stop pulling people over for manor traffic offenses on the highway.... was it really worth all that just to give out a ticket? People are crazy and do not pay enough attention to what they're doing on the road, including law enforcement.

Reply(14)
24
BeenUncensored
2d ago

Here's a tip. #1 if you are pulled over put on your hazards and drive slowly to a well lit well populated place like a walmart or gas station #2 turn off your engine, turn on your interior light and put your hands on the steering wheel, move slowly and speak clearly... tell the officer you thought it'd be a good idea to pull over away from the roadway so he didn't have to stand there while cars whizzed by... he will let you go with a warning.

Reply(1)
10
 

