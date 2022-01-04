Pennsylvania State Police troopers are searching for the source of a bomb threat that emptied a Summit Township hotel late Monday night.

Investigators said someone called the Baymont Inn Hotel, 8170 Perry Highway, on Monday at about 11:55 p.m. and stated that there was a bomb inside. The hotel and some nearby businesses were evacuated as bomb-sniffing dogs from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office searched areas inside and outside of the building, state police reported Tuesday morning.

No explosive devices were found and the hotel and neighboring businesses reopened, according to troopers.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 814-898-1641.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Bogus bomb threat empties hotel, neighboring businesses in Summit Township Monday night