An early morning robbery has Cape Coral police searching for a suspect.

An increased number of police units around the crime scene, the Circle K gas station/convenience store at 533 Cape Coral Parkway East, were looking for a male suspect in a red hoodie and black sweatpants.

The robbery happened before 6 a.m.

Police cautioned people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the scene is clear.

This is a developing story. Check back at news-press.com later for more information.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral police searching for man in red hoodie, black pants who robbed Circle K Tuesday