ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral police searching for man in red hoodie, black pants who robbed Circle K Tuesday

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4YCL_0dcIN6nq00

An early morning robbery has Cape Coral police searching for a suspect.

An increased number of police units around the crime scene, the Circle K gas station/convenience store at 533 Cape Coral Parkway East, were looking for a male suspect in a red hoodie and black sweatpants.

The robbery happened before 6 a.m.

Police cautioned people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the scene is clear.

This is a developing story. Check back at news-press.com later for more information.

More: Second suspect faces charges in September home invasion that left one participant dead

More: Armed robbery with BB gun nets suspect $90, electronic cigarette and 5 years in prison

More: Robbery suspect fatally shot by Lee deputies at Estero apartment complex after confrontation

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral police searching for man in red hoodie, black pants who robbed Circle K Tuesday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#Police#Pants#Robbery#Mbraun News Press Com#Fort Myers News Press
CBS News

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12

Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
KIDS
The News-Press

The News-Press

724
Followers
461
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy