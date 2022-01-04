ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Protein synthesis, degradation, and energy metabolism in T cell immunity

By Julia M. Marchingo
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. T cell activation, proliferation, and differentiation into effector and memory states involve massive remodeling of T cell size and molecular content and create a massive increase in demand for energy and amino acids. Protein synthesis is an energy- and resource-demanding process; as such, changes...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Restoration of established systemic inflammation and autoimmunity by Foxp3 regulatory T cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Immune tolerance ensures the disease-free status of an individual by preventing the appearance of pathological conditions, such as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Among the various players implicated in the maintenance of immune tolerance, CD4+CD25+ regulatory T (Treg) cells that express the X-linked transcription factor Forkhead box P3 (Foxp3) play a major role. FoxP3 governs the functions of Treg cells. In fact, a deficiency in Treg cells due to mutations in FoxP3 leads to fatal autoimmune and inflammatory conditions in humans called immunodysregulation polyendocrinopathy enteropathy x-linked (IPEX) syndrome. Similar observations have also been made in mice, in which FoxP3 deficiency leads to autoimmune pathology and death early in life. In addition, various mutations in Treg-associated immunoregulatory molecules lead to inflammatory conditions [1].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dendritic cells as potential initiators of immune-mediated hypertensive disorders

Current knowledge suggests the involvement of both innate and adaptive immunity in the pathophysiology of hypertension and hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) [1]. Antigen-presenting cells (APCs), such as dendritic cells (DCs), play a pivotal role in the initiation of adaptive immunity, which may contribute to vascular and kidney injury in hypertension through T cell activation [2]. DCs are mainly derived from hematopoietic bone marrow progenitor cells and exist in an immature state in blood. After exposure to pathogens, DCs are activated to the mature form and migrate to lymph nodes with the capability to induce an adaptive immune response. Peripheral DCs are divided into two subsets, namely, myeloid DCs (mDCs) and plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs). The former are characterized by CD11c expression and have a high capacity to produce proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., interleukin (IL)-6, IL-12 and IL-23), while the latter express CD123 and preferentially secrete type I interferon (IFN) to protect against viral infection. Both subsets of DCs play roles not only in infectious diseases but also in the development of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. However, the distribution of DC subsets may vary from disease to disease. An mDC/pDC imbalance was reported in coronary heart disease patients by Shi et al. in 2007 [3], but its significance has not been rigorously evaluated in the context of hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

TP0586532, a non-hydroxamate LpxC inhibitor, reduces LPS release and IL-6 production both in vitro and in vivo

UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglucosamine deacetylase (LpxC) is an essential enzyme in the biosynthesis of Lipid A, an active component of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), from UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglicosamine. LPS is a major component of the cell surface of Gram-negative bacteria. LPS is known to be one of causative factors of sepsis and has been associated with high mortality in septic shock. TP0586532 is a novel non-hydroxamate LpxC enzyme inhibitor. In this study, we examined the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on the LPS release from Klebsiella pneumoniae both in vitro and in vivo. Our results confirmed the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from the pathogenic bacterial species. On the other hand, meropenem and ciprofloxacin increase the level of LPS release. Furthermore, the effects of TP0586532 on LPS release and interleukin (IL)-6 production in the lung were determined using a murine model of pneumonia caused by K. pneumoniae. As observed in the in vitro study, TP0586532 showed the marked inhibitory effect on LPS release in the lungs, whereas meropenem- and ciprofloxacin-treated mice showed higher levels of LPS release and IL-6 production in the lungs as compared to those in the lungs of vehicle-treated mice. Moreover, TP0586532 used in combination with meropenem and ciprofloxacin attenuated the LPS release and IL-6 production induced by meropenem and ciprofloxacin in the lung. These results indicate that the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from pathogenic bacteria might be of benefit in patients with sepsis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vitreoretinal lymphoma: Central nervous system lymphoma risk with unilateral or bilateral ocular tumour. A multicentre collaboration

To investigate the risk of developing central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma in patients with vitreoretinal lymphoma (VRL) presenting with unilateral versus (vs.) bilateral ocular involvement. Methods. Retrospective, multicentre cohort study from January 1, 1984 to December 31, 2020. Results. There were 218 eyes of 127 patients with isolated VRL of...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#Cytotoxic T Cell#Cancer Cell#T Helper Cell
Nature.com

Machine perfusion of the liver: applications in transplantation and beyond

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The shortage of donor livers considered suitable for transplantation has driven the development of novel methods for organ preservation and reconditioning. Machine perfusion techniques can improve the quality of marginal livers, extend the time for which they can be preserved and enable an objective assessment of their quality and viability. These benefits can help avoid the needless wastage of organs based on hypothetical concerns regarding quality. As machine perfusion techniques are gaining traction in clinical practice, attention has now shifted to their potential applications beyond transplantation. As well as providing an update on the current status of machine perfusion in clinical practice, this Perspective discusses how this technology is being used as a tool for therapeutic interventions including defatting of steatotic livers, immunomodulation and gene therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevention of atherosclerosis from childhood

Cardiovascular diseases caused by atherosclerosis do not typically manifest before middle age; however, the disease process begins early in life. Preclinical atherosclerosis can be quantified with imaging methods in healthy populations long before clinical manifestations present. Cohort studies have shown that childhood exposure to risk factors, such as dyslipidaemia, elevated blood pressure and tobacco smoking, are associated with adult preclinical atherosclerotic phenotypes. Importantly, these long-term effects are substantially reduced if the individual becomes free from the risk factor by adulthood. As participants in the cohorts continue to age and clinical end points accrue, the strongest evidence linking exposure to risk factors in early life with cardiovascular outcomes has begun to emerge. Although science has deciphered the natural course of atherosclerosis, discovered its causal risk factors and developed effective means to intervene, we are still faced with an ongoing global pandemic of atherosclerotic diseases. In general, atherosclerosis goes undetected for too long, and preventive measures, if initiated at all, are inadequate and/or come too late. In this Review, we give an overview of the available literature suggesting the importance of initiating the prevention of atherosclerosis in early life and provide a summary of the major paediatric programmes for the prevention of atherosclerotic disease. We also highlight the limitations of current knowledge and indicate areas for future research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Neurogenetic disorders across the lifespan: from aberrant development to degeneration

Intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are common, and genetic testing is increasingly performed in individuals with these diagnoses to inform prognosis, refine management and provide information about recurrence risk in the family. For neurogenetic conditions associated with intellectual disability and ASD, data on natural history in adults are scarce; however, as older adults with these disorders are identified, it is becoming clear that some conditions are associated with both neurodevelopmental problems and neurodegeneration. Moreover, emerging evidence indicates that some neurogenetic conditions associated primarily with neurodegeneration also affect neurodevelopment. In this Perspective, we discuss examples of diseases that have developmental and degenerative overlap. We propose that neurogenetic disorders should be studied continually across the lifespan to understand the roles of the affected genes in brain development and maintenance, and to inform strategies for treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical trials: design, endpoints and interpretation of outcomes

The ability to properly analyze results of clinical trials, especially randomized controlled trials (RCT), is a needed skill for every physician. This is especially so for those involved in haematopoietic cell transplants. Although seemingly straightforward, correct interpretation of clinical trials data is in reality complex and not for the fainthearted. When a RCT reports intervention A is safer and more effective than intervention B do we simply accept the authours' conclusion or is more detective work needed. The answer: call in Inspector Clouseau! In this article Prof. Megan Othus and us discuss complexities in clinical trials interpretation including the challenge of false-positive error control, endpoints, power and sample size estimates (more often guesses), how to analyze competing events such as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) and relapse, what to do when a study has > 1 primary endpoint, analyses of multi-arm trials, how to interpret analyses other than the primary endpoint and what do data from non-inferiority trials tell us. Lastly, we consider, the evil which will not die (the statistical Rasputin): reporting survival outcomes by response. We hope this article will be of practical use to clinicians facing the challenge of correctly interpreting clinical trials data. The good news: only one relatively simple equation. And remember, we can be reached 24/7 on Twitter #BMTStats. Our operators are standing by.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Analysis of the formation mechanism of polyion complexes of polysaccharides by molecular dynamics simulation with oligosaccharides

Polysaccharides have been extensively studied as biomaterials in various fields for their biocompatibility, biodegradability, and biological functions. To obtain water-insoluble materials from polysaccharides, polyion complexes (PICs) formed between cationic and anionic polysaccharides have been widely used in drug delivery systems and tissue engineering. Understanding the atomic interaction mechanism of oppositely charged polysaccharides is important in the design and application of PIC-based materials. In this work, the interaction between single-stranded chitosan and four kinds of anionic oligosaccharides was systematically investigated to elucidate the effects of the functional groups of chitosan and chemical species of anionic oligosaccharides on complex formation using molecular dynamics (MD) simulation with atomic detail. We verified that chitosan and anionic oligosaccharides form complexes, regardless of the functional groups of chitosan. For "’NH3+ chitosan, due to the strong electrostatic interaction, a higher number of hydrogen bonds between "’NH3+ in chitosan and anionic charged groups of anionic oligosaccharides were formed. Our results also suggested that "’NH2 and "’NHAc chitosan could form complexes with anionic oligosaccharides due to hydrogen bonds. These findings might be important for the design and stabilization of PICs based on polysaccharides.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 3"“4 (2022)Cite this article. In Scotland, Hogmanay (the last day of the "auld" [old] year) is a time for celebrating the year gone by, and the year to come. What better time to look back on the research highlights from EJHG in 2021?
WORLD
Nature.com

Radical pairs can explain magnetic field and lithium effects on the circadian clock

Drosophila's circadian clock can be perturbed by magnetic fields, as well as by lithium administration. Cryptochromes are critical for the circadian clock. Further, the radical pairs in cryptochrome also can explain magnetoreception in animals. Based on a simple radical pair mechanism model of the animal magnetic compass, we show that both magnetic fields and lithium can influence the spin dynamics of the naturally occurring radical pairs and hence modulate the circadian clock's rhythms. Using a simple chemical oscillator model for the circadian clock, we show that the spin dynamics influence a rate in the chemical oscillator model, which translates into a change in the circadian period. Our model can reproduce the results of two independent experiments, magnetic field and lithium effects on the circadian clock. Our model predicts that stronger magnetic fields would shorten the clock's period. We also predict that lithium influences the clock in an isotope-dependent manner. Furthermore, our model also predicts that magnetic fields and hyperfine interactions modulate oxidative stress. The findings of this work suggest that the quantum nature of radical pairs might play roles in the brain, as another piece of evidence in addition to recent results on xenon anesthesia and lithium effects on hyperactivity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The simplest explanation does not have to be preferred: co-occurrence of pathogenic variants in cancer-predisposing genes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Occam's razor or the principle of parsimony states that in front of a problem, the simplest explanation is to be preferred. This law is attributed to English Franciscan friar William of Ockham, a philosopher and theologian of the 13th century, and it is used for instance in the scientific method or when facing a clinical diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optogenetic control of RNA function and metabolism using engineered light-switchable RNA-binding proteins

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) play an essential role in regulating the function of RNAs in a cellular context, but our ability to control RBP activity in time and space is limited. Here, we describe the engineering of LicV, a photoswitchable RBP that binds to a specific RNA sequence in response to blue light irradiation. When fused to various RNA effectors, LicV allows for optogenetic control of RNA localization, splicing, translation and stability in cell culture. Furthermore, LicV-assisted CRISPR"“Cas systems allow for efficient and tunable photoswitchable regulation of transcription and genomic locus labeling. These data demonstrate that the photoswitchable RBP LicV can serve as a programmable scaffold for the spatiotemporal control of synthetic RNA effectors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CD73 induces GM-CSF/MDSC-mediated suppression of T cells to accelerate pancreatic cancer pathogenesis

Metabolic alterations regulate cancer aggressiveness and immune responses. Given the poor response of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) to conventional immunotherapies, we investigated the link between metabolic alterations and immunosuppression. Our metabolic enzyme screen indicated that elevated expression of CD73, an ecto-5'"“nucleotidase that generates adenosine, correlates with increased aggressiveness. Correspondingly, we observed increased interstitial adenosine levels in tumors from spontaneous PDAC mouse models. Diminishing CD73 by genetic manipulations ablated in vivo tumor growth, and decreased myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) in orthotopic mouse models of PDAC. A high-throughput cytokine profiling demonstrated decreased GM-CSF in mice implanted with CD73 knockdowns. Furthermore, we noted increased IFN-Î³ expression by intratumoral CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in pancreatic tumors with CD73 knockdowns. Depletion of CD4+ T cells, but not CD8+ T cells abrogated the beneficial effects of decreased CD73. We also observed that splenic MDSCs from Nt5e knockdown tumor-bearing mice were incompetent in suppressing T cell activation in the ex vivo assays. Replenishing GM-CSF restored tumor growth in Nt5e knockout tumors, which was reverted by MDSC depletion. Finally, anti-CD73 antibody treatment significantly improved gemcitabine efficacy in orthotopic models. Thus, targeting the adenosine axis presents a novel therapeutic opportunity for improving the anti-tumoral immune response against PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute sleep deprivation upregulates serotonin 2A receptors in the frontal cortex of mice via the immediate early gene Egr3

Serotonin 2A receptors (5-HT2ARs) mediate the hallucinogenic effects of psychedelic drugs and are a key target of the leading class of medications used to treat psychotic disorders. These findings suggest that dysfunction of 5-HT2ARs may contribute to the symptoms of schizophrenia, a mental illness characterized by perceptual and cognitive disturbances. Indeed, numerous studies have found that 5-HT2ARs are reduced in the brains of individuals with schizophrenia. However, the mechanisms that regulate 5-HT2AR expression remain poorly understood. Here, we show that a physiologic environmental stimulus, sleep deprivation, significantly upregulates 5-HT2AR levels in the mouse frontal cortex in as little as 6"“8"‰h (for mRNA and protein, respectively). This induction requires the activity-dependent immediate early gene transcription factor early growth response 3 (Egr3) as it does not occur in Egr3 deficient (âˆ’/âˆ’) mice. Using chromatin immunoprecipitation, we show that EGR3 protein binds to the promoter of Htr2a, the gene that encodes the 5-HT2AR, in the frontal cortex in vivo, and drives expression of in vitro reporter constructs via two EGR3 binding sites in the Htr2a promoter. These results suggest that EGR3 directly regulates Htr2a expression, and 5-HT2AR levels, in the frontal cortex in response to physiologic stimuli. Analysis of publicly available post-mortem gene expression data revealed that both EGR3 and HTR2A mRNA are reduced in the prefrontal cortex of schizophrenia patients compared to controls. Together these findings suggest a mechanism by which environmental stimuli alter levels of a brain receptor that may mediate the symptoms, and treatment, of mental illness.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A BCMA/CD16A bispecific innate cell engager for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Despite the recent progress, multiple myeloma (MM) is still essentially incurable and there is a need for additional effective treatments with good tolerability. RO7297089 is a novel bispecific BCMA/CD16A-directed innate cell engager (ICEÂ®) designed to induce BCMA+ MM cell lysis through high affinity binding of CD16A and retargeting of NK cell cytotoxicity and macrophage phagocytosis. Unlike conventional antibodies approved in MM, RO7297089 selectively targets CD16A with no binding of other FcÎ³ receptors, including CD16B on neutrophils, and irrespective of 158V/F polymorphism, and its activity is less affected by competing IgG suggesting activity in the presence of M-protein. Structural analysis revealed this is due to selective interaction with a single residue (Y140) uniquely present in CD16A opposite the Fc binding site. RO7297089Â induced tumor cell killing more potently than conventional antibodies (wild-type and Fc-enhanced) and induced lysis of BCMA+ cells at very low effector-to-target ratios. Preclinical toxicology data suggested a favorable safety profile as in vitro cytokine release was minimal and no RO7297089-related mortalities or adverse events were observed in cynomolgus monkeys. These data suggest good tolerability and the potential of RO7297089 to be a novel effective treatment of MM patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Establishing human lacrimal gland cultures from biopsy-sized tissue specimens

To establish cultures of human lacrimal gland from patient-derived, biopsy-sized, tissue specimens. Tissue was obtained after surgical removal from patients without dry eye disease undergoing routine procedures. Samples were subjected to mechanical and enzymatic digestion and resulting cell suspensions were plated onto collagen-coated glass coverslips and grown for up to 21 days. Cultures were analysed by immunocytochemistry and light microscopy, and resultant cellular distributions were compared to those in sections of fixed human lacrimal gland tissue.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Segmentation of the foveal and parafoveal retinal architecture using handheld spectral-domain optical coherence tomography in children with Down syndrome

Down syndrome is a common multigene, multisystem disorder associated with abnormalities of visual function and characteristic changes in the majority of tissues in the eye. Historic descriptions of macular structure in Down syndrome have been variable, but optical coherence tomography allows increasingly detailed characterization of retinal architecture in vivo. We demonstrate the feasibility of retinal imaging in children with Down syndrome using handheld OCT in an outpatient clinical setting, and describe the foveal and parafoveal retinal architecture in this group.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Congenital nephrotic syndrome

Congenital nephrotic syndrome (CNS), a challenging form of nephrotic syndrome, is characterized by massive proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, and edema. Extensive leakage of plasma proteins is the main feature of CNS. Patients can be diagnosed in utero or during the first few weeks of life, usually before three months. The etiology of CNS can be related to either genetic or nongenetic etiologies. Pathogenic variants in NPHS1, NPHS2, LAMB2, WT1, and PLCE1 genes have been implicated in this disease. The clinical course is complicated by significant edema, infections, thrombosis, hypothyroidism, failure to thrive, and others. Obtaining vascular access, frequent intravenous albumin infusions, diuretic use, infection prevention, and nutritional support are the mainstay management during their first month of life. The best therapy for these patients is kidney transplantation. CNS diagnosis and treatment continue to be a challenge for clinicians. This review increases the awareness about the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of CNS patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy