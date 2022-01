I’m back after a pretty eventful two weeks with no New Jersey Playbook. And it might snow. The governor went on vacation as Covid-19 hospitalizations increased. Albio Sires announced his retirement with things already arranged so that Robert Menendez Jr. stepped in as the heir apparent, leapfrogging a bunch of people who have more experience than, say, seven months on the Port Authority. It was telling to watch the endorsements being orchestrated before he even declared his candidacy (has he even done that yet?), as if this move isn’t being politically imposed.

