Author Correction: Visualizing group II intron dynamics between the first and second steps of splicing

In the version of this article initially published, Supplementary Table 2 had an error where DR sequences for Cas13X.2 and Cas13Y.1 were interchanged. The file has now been corrected and replaced. Further, the Competing interests section, which originally disclosed that the authors have filed a patent related to the work published, has now been updated to detail which authors are part of the patent application, and to note that Hui Yang is a founder of Hui-Gene Therapeutics. The changes have been made to the online version of the article.

