Author Correction: Visualizing group II intron dynamics between the first and second steps of splicing

By Jacopo Manigrasso
 5 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-16741-4, published online 05 June 2020. In the original version of the published article, several funding sources were omitted from the "Acknowledgements" section. The correct acknowledgement paragraph is:. This work is based upon research conducted at the Northeastern Collaborative Access Team beamlines, which are...

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
Author Correction: Comparison of cognitive performance between patients with Parkinson's disease and dystonia using an intraoperative recognition memory test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99317-6, published online 20 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author list. Jie Zheng was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. L.S. and J.Zha. conceived...
Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
Author Correction: Quality control methods in musculoskeletal tissue engineering: from imaging to biosensors

Correction to: Bone Research https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-021-00167-9, published online 27 October 2021. Following publication of this article [1], the authors would like to change the order of the affiliations 6 and 7. The correct order is below. 6 Istituto di Struttura della Materia, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (ISM-CNR), Via del Fosso del...
Author Correction: Cryo-EM reveals unique structural features of the FhuCDB Escherichia coli ferrichrome importer

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02916-2, published online 09 December 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the sentence '(supported by NIH Grant U24GM129547)' should have read 'A portion of this research was supported by NIH grant U24GM129547 and performed at the PNCC at OHSU and accessed through EMSL (grid.436923.9), a DOE Office of Science User Facility sponsored by the Office of Biological and Environmental Research.'. The original article has been corrected.
Author Correction: Programmable RNA editing with compact CRISPR"“Cas13 systems from uncultivated microbes

In the version of this article initially published, Supplementary Table 2 had an error where DR sequences for Cas13X.2 and Cas13Y.1 were interchanged. The file has now been corrected and replaced. Further, the Competing interests section, which originally disclosed that the authors have filed a patent related to the work published, has now been updated to detail which authors are part of the patent application, and to note that Hui Yang is a founder of Hui-Gene Therapeutics. The changes have been made to the online version of the article.
Author Correction: National parochialism is ubiquitous across 42 nations around the world

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24787-1, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of the Source Data associated with this Article included an error in the sheet for Supplementary Figure 1, which contained two incorrect data points. The correct content of cell C15 is '2.0048' instead of the original, incorrect '2.1224' and the correct content of cell D37 is '4.5090' instead of the original, incorrect '4.4090'. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of the Source Data.
Author Correction: Chronic kidney disease and pregnancy outcomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00670-3, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Jan DvoÅ™Ã¡k, Michal KouckÃ½, Eva JanÄovÃ¡, Marek MysliveÄek, VladimÃr TesaÅ™ and AntonÃn PaÅ™Ãzek, which were incorrectly given as DvoÅ™Ã¡k Jan, KouckÃ½ Michal, JanÄovÃ¡ Eva, MysliveÄek Marek, TesaÅ™ VladimÃr and PaÅ™Ãzek AntonÃn.
Author Correction: QUAREP-LiMi: a community endeavor to advance quality assessment and reproducibility in light microscopy

In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article. These authors contributed...
Publisher Correction: Angle-dependent interferences in electron emission accompanying stimulated Compton scattering from molecules

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00749-3, published online 26 November 2021. Due to a mistake occurred at typesetting, the originally published version of this article contained incorrect equations (3) to (6). In equations (3) to (6) the indexes "+" and "g" associated with Î£Â were incorrectly placed at the top and...
Author Correction: LSD1 inhibition sustains T cell invigoration with a durable response to PD-1 blockade

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27179-7, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in Fig. 1c, h, 3b and Supplementary Fig.Â 8c. In Fig. 1c, h and Supplementary Fig.Â 8c, p values were incorrectly presented as 0.0016, 0.93, 0.0025, respectively. The correct p values...
Author Correction: Biomimetic cellulose-based superabsorbent hydrogels for treating obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00884-5, published online 01 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Mucosal Immunology and Microbiota Unit, Humanitas Research Hospital, 20090, Pieve Emanuele, Milan, Italy'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital,...
Author Correction: Increased burden of ultra-rare structural variants localizing to boundaries of topologically associated domains in schizophrenia

In this article, the grant number NIMH K01 MH109772 relating to the National Institute of Mental Health for Paola Giusti-Rodriguez was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Matthew Halvorsen, Ruth Huh, Nikolay Oskolkov, Jia Wen. Department of Genetics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC,...
Author Correction: Subnetwork representation learning for discovering network biomarkers in predicting lymph node metastasis in early oral cancer

In the original version of this Article, Doh Young Lee was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to gedo0212@naver.com. Computer Science and Mathematics Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN, 37831, USA. Minsu Kim. Institute of Computer Technology, Seoul National University,...
Publisher Correction: C9orf72 arginine-rich dipeptide repeats inhibit UPF1-mediated RNA decay via translational repression

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-17129-0, published online 3 July 2020. The original version of this article contained errors in Figs. 2A, 3A and 3B that were inadvertently introduced during typesetting. The third sample of Fig 2A, the third panel of Fig 3A, and the third sample of Fig 3B were inadvertently labelled (G4C2)100 RNA rather than (G2C4)100 RNA. In addition, the fifth sample of Fig 2A were inadvertently labelled GA50-GFP and rather than GR50-GFP. These errors have now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
Correction: Discovery and characterization of UipA, a uranium- and iron-binding PepSY protein involved in uranium tolerance by soil bacteria

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted a mix-up in the table captions. The tables should have appeared as shown below: (TablesÂ 1 and 2). The original article has been corrected. Aix Marseille UniversitÃ©, CEA, CNRS, BIAM, 13108, Saint Paul-Lez-Durance, France. Nicolas Gallois,Â Nicolas Bremond,Â...
