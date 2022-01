Coronavirus cases are on the rise in various nations, including India, as the Omicron variety of Covid-19 continues to spread around the globe. As the omicron surge worsens in the United States, the FDA is increasing COVID-19 boosters. Several investigations have revealed that vaccines continue to provide effective protection against serious illness caused by any form of COVID-19. Despite the fact that the Omicron form is less dangerous than the Delta type, infections nonetheless pose a threat.

