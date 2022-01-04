ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: Schools continue to post closures, delays and early dismissals due to staffing shortages

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ripple effect from COVID-19 has led to a...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

wtae.com

﻿17 schools in Pittsburgh Public Schools district to transition to remote learning due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages

The Pittsburgh Public Schools district announced Monday that 17 schools will transition to virtual/remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Eight school buildings will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 4:. Pittsburgh Carrick High School. Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8 Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5 Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8 Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5 Pittsburgh Obama 6-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education
9NEWS

Weather, staffing shortages forced closure of some Denver-area schools Thursday

DENVER — A wintry blast of snow and frigid temperatures led to a number of school, business and government closings and delays Thursday. All Denver Public Schools (DPS) schools, administrative offices and Emily Griffith Technical College were closed due to expected absences, continued staffing shortages, and the combination of snowy conditions and extreme cold.
DENVER, CO
GW Hatchet

Foggy Bottom testing center closes early Tuesday due to staffing shortage

The Foggy Bottom COVID-19 testing center closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday as a result of staffing shortages caused by Monday’s snowstorm. Officials said in a GW Alert Tuesday morning that the Foggy Bottom testing center was shorthanded because of “hazardous road conditions” following D.C.’s first snowfall of the year Monday, which dropped more than eight inches of snow in the District. The alert stated that the testing center will honor any appointments missed through Friday without community members needing to reschedule.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS San Francisco

West Contra Costa School Closures, COVID Testing Efforts Draw Mixed Reaction

HERCULES (KPIX) — West Contra Costa Unified School District will close on Friday and Monday because of continued COVID-19 outbreaks. Administrators hope to stop the spread of the Omicron variant among staff and students before reopening campuses Tuesday. “I have my concerns, yes, so we just stay at home,” one woman said while waiting to pick up her granddaughter. “We’re just taking all the precautions we can.” The district said it will use the days to deep-clean its facilities and wants families to get tested before students return Jan. 11. The district also announced it will provide staff members one KN95...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

School staff shortages caused by Covid tests ‘could force more remote learning’

Headteachers have warned that staff shortages in the new term caused by teachers isolating because of positive lateral flow tests will be “challenging” for some schools and could lead to more pupils learning online.Caroline Derbyshire, executive head at Saffron Walden County High School in Essex, and leader of Saffron Academy Trust, told the PA news agency: “We know that (staff shortages) will be a factor and there will be schools in particular parts of the country where rates have been extremely high where staffing will be difficult.“But this sort of mass of supply teachers that are supposed to be there...
EDUCATION
GazetteXtra

Beloit schools back in session after Monday closure due to bus driver shortage

School District of Beloit students were to be back in class today after being off Monday because of a bus driver shortage stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email to families, the district said it anticipates busing transportation issues may continue for the remainder of the week. The district said Durham School Services, which buses Beloit students, would be in touch with students’ families if there are any changes to pick-up times or locations. ...
BELOIT, WI
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora schools closed, start late due to weather and staffing shortages

AURORA | Due to a combination of weather and staff shortages, Aurora school districts are shortening or canceling classes Thursday. “Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools and Pickens Technical College will be closed today, January 6. In the interest of safety, staff and students should stay home,” the administration announced Thursday morning.
AURORA, CO
iheart.com

Teachers Union Slams "Last-Minute Scramble" Testing Plan For Schools

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced a new plan to help provide free at-home rapid COVID tests for educators in the Commonwealth, but not everyone is happy with the plan. The plan involves sending out 200,000 testing kits to school districts all across...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

‘Hoping For The Best’: Clear Creek School District Works To Keep Students In Classrooms As COVID Cases Rise

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– While the school district itself is small in comparison to the majority of Colorado, Clear Creek County prides itself on being able to safely keep kids in school throughout most of the pandemic so far. (credit: CBS) “That’s thanks to layers on layers of safety measures,” Karen Quanbeck, superintendent of Clear Creek School District explained. The district has kept a mask mandate in place even through this fall when some schools decided to drop theirs. It offer COVID testing for students with parent permission and keeps air purifiers in each classroom. There is also regular mandatory COVID tests for...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Substitute teachers raise concerns as schools return amid record Covid cases

The substitute teachers set to shore up Ireland’s education system amid record Covid-19 cases say they are worried about whether their efforts will be enough to keep schools open.Trade unions have predicted that when schools reopen on Thursday, thousands of full-time teachers will be absent due to Covid-19.Ireland is experiencing record case numbers, but health officials and the Minister for Education Norma Foley have insisted schools are safe to return.Education officials and principals are hoping that relying on trainee teachers and replacements will be enough to avoid large-scale closures.But the Government has acknowledged that the coming weeks will bring fresh...
EDUCATION

