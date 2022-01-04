VIDEO: Schools continue to post closures, delays and early dismissals due to staffing shortages

HERCULES (KPIX) — West Contra Costa Unified School District will close on Friday and Monday because of continued COVID-19 outbreaks. Administrators hope to stop the spread of the Omicron variant among staff and students before reopening campuses Tuesday. “I have my concerns, yes, so we just stay at home,” one woman said while waiting to pick up her granddaughter. “We’re just taking all the precautions we can.” The district said it will use the days to deep-clean its facilities and wants families to get tested before students return Jan. 11. The district also announced it will provide staff members one KN95...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO