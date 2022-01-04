ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

At CES 2022, this robot can vacuum, mop and clean itself automatically

By Brian Bennett
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. A robot vacuum that can also mop floors on demand? Many products have tried to combine these two activities over the years. However, none have successfully merged both features into a truly...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Mop#Drinking Water#Cnet#Omni
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Kohler brings an auto-filling tub and a smart water leak system to CES 2022

It’s probably fair to say that, when Kohler first appeared at CES, some questioned a brand best associated with faucets and tubs being at the huge international tech show. Now, in its fifth year at the Las Vegas event, it’s also fair to say that the smart home world is one of the most important at CES. With the pandemic … Continue reading
LIFESTYLE
PCWorld

These Ecovacs robot vacuums are 45% off until midnight

Amazon has what may very well be the final robot vacuum sale of 2021. The online retailer has solid deals on three Ecovacs robot vacuums. These deals won’t arrive before Christmas, but they should get there before the New Year. The deals end just before midnight on Thursday evening, Pacific time.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Moen's kitchen faucet adjusts the water temperature with a wave of the hand at CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. At CES 2022, Moen is upgrading its touchless kitchen faucet with a new iteration, the Smart Faucet with Motion Control. Not only is this new faucet supposed to turn the water on and off hands-free, this version claims hands-free temperature control as well. Use the Moen app to set your temperature preferences and wave your hand to adjust the water from hot to warm and cold temperatures.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The Dreametech Bot W10 Is Probably One of the Best Robot Vacuums Ever

If you haven't heard, Dreametech, purveyor of world-class smart cleaning solutions like cordless stick vacuums, is throwing the holiday event of a lifetime this month. Between now and the 28th, everything on its site is 20%, and we really mean everything. There's plenty to choose from, but we've got one...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Today’s Amazon sale for ECOVACS robot vacuums is sure to sell fast

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Handling messes in your home can be exhausting. Having to get out the dustpan or broom and get down on your hands and knees to get a minor spill is very annoying. But if you have a bigger mess, you have to get out your vacuum and push it around yourself. There are ways to avoid having to do either and that’s with a robot vacuum. ECOVACS robot vacuums are currently on sale at Amazon for one day only and they should be a priority if you want a...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Roomba robot vacuum is ON SALE for $200 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a cool, convenient way to keep from falling behind in your house cleaning, there are a ton of robot vacuum deals to be had. But if you’re looking for something from the best name in robot vacuums, Roomba deals are what you’re in search of. Best Buy has one of the best we’ve seen today, knocking $75 off the price of the Roomba 694, which brings it to a super low sale price of only $200. Free same-day shipping is available in many locations, as is in-store pickup, so act quickly and put your new robot vacuum to work before the day is out.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

DEEBOT N7 Robot Vacuum & Mop with OZMO™ Mopping System Gets a Massive Discount [Now for Just $279.99]

We saw some fantastic deals on Black Friday, but if you missed out on them, last-minute Christmas discounts are now live. ECOVACS is offering a flash one-day discount of $170 on its acclaimed DEEBOT N7 robot vacuum-n-mop. Originally priced for $449.99, you can now get the DEEBOT N7 for just $279.99, making it a pretty useful product in the budget that also makes for a thoughtful gift.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Futuristic DIY home security system on Amazon detects motion with Wi-Fi waves

I ditched my antique home security system years ago in favor of a DIY home security system. Why, you ask? It’s because I was sick and tired of paying so much money each month. In my humble opinion, traditional home alarm setups that include expensive monitoring services are a waste of money. If someone tries to rob your home and a siren starts blaring, that’s what scares them off. In the rare instance that your intruders aren’t scared off right away, having the police show up 8 minutes later after a call from a monitoring service versus 9-10 minutes later from...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Narwal T10 2-in-1 robot cleaner mops your floors and brushes up dirt, hair, and debris

Bring out a spotless shine on your floors with the Narwal T10 2-in-1 robot cleaner. Featuring triangular mop pads that rotate 3 times per second, this gadget covers a large surface area for enhanced cleaning efficiency. It can even reach into tight corners. Moreover, this robot cleaner auto-detects the mops’ dirtiness and returns back to the base to remain germ- and dirt-free. Best of all, it auto-dries to prevent a build-up of bacteria. Furthermore, the Narwal T10 boasts a dual side that brushes up dirt, hair, and debris directly into the vacuum slot while remaining quiet in operation. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it efficiently traps any allergens to keep your indoor air clean. Finally, with 1,800 pa suction and no roll brush design, it decreases hair entanglement and mops up spillages with ease.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

This cordless vacuum can handle anything—but can you afford it?

Cordless vacuums provide plenty of conveniences over their full-sized cousins. However, you have to constantly charge them, and emptying them can cause a big mess. That’s why the LG CordZero A939KBGS All-in-one (available at Best Buy for $999.99) is such an upgrade. We loved the previous version for its compressor feature and swappable batteries. The new CordZero takes all these to the next level. This cordless comes with a tower that empties the unit, holds all the attachments, and charges multiple batteries. But, if you’re not comfortable spending $1,000 on a cordless vacuum, you can still have a great experience with the Tineco A10 Hero, which is the winner of our best value cordless vacuum.
ELECTRONICS
TheDailyBeast

This $107 12-in-1 Steam Clean Mop Cleans Literally Everything in My Home

Scouting Report: This lightweight, multitasking cleaner has 12 functions to steam clean and disinfect your home like a professional—but at a fraction of the cost. Cleaning my home is a necessary evil, but fortunately, I’ve found a tool— well, actually 12 tools— that make the dreaded chore a lot easier. As a self-professed germaphobe, you’d think that I would enjoy cleaning obsessively. Well, I don’t. My strategy leans more toward Lysol spray, Clorox wipes, and an unlimited supply of disposable gloves. Unfortunately, I can’t use Lysol and Clorox on everything, which is finding the best handheld steam cleaner has been such a game-changer.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy