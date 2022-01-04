ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jamie Raskin searches for answers in 'Unthinkable' journey of trauma and grief

By Claudia Grisales
WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In his memoir Unthinkable, hitting shelves Tuesday, Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is on a journey — moving through layers of excruciating trauma and grief. On the last day of 2020, Raskin lost his son to suicide. A rising legal star, Thomas Bloom Raskin died at the age of...

www.wfae.org

The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

After his son's suicide and the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jamie Raskin is not giving up

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. When I watched my guest, Congressman Jamie Raskin, give his closing remarks at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, I wondered, how is he managing to get through this? His 25-year-old son, Tommy, who had been suffering with mental illness, had died by suicide December 31, 2020. The funeral was January 5. Despite Raskin's grief, he showed up at the Capitol the next day to do his constitutional duty and certify the election. His daughter, Tabitha, and his other daughter's husband, Hank, went along with him. They didn't want him to be alone that day. They were not expecting a violent mob to storm the Capitol, trying to overturn the election results. Tabitha and Hank hid in the office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer under Hoyer's desk, afraid they were going to die.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Md#Gop#House#American#Democrats
WFAE

News brief: Jan. 6 a year later, American extremists, CDC's communication issues

One year ago today, then-President Donald Trump addressed a rally. He told supporters to, quote, "fight like hell" and added, we're going to walk down to the Capitol. Trump himself did not go but watched on TV as thousands of people attacked police and stormed the building. They disrupted the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes of the 2020 election. Now, when it was over, lawmakers affirmed the democratic results, but many of the very same lawmakers who had just fled for their lives went on to vote in support of the defeated president's election lies. How has that affected the legislature since?
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi reflects on Capitol riot a year later: ‘Democracy won that night’

On the anniversary of the deadly insurrection and riots that broke out in and around the US Capitol building last January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that American democracy won that night. “Make no mistake, our democracy was on the brink of catastrophe. Democracy won that night,” Ms Pelosi said. “These people, because of the courageous work of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police and others, they were detained in their action to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They lost.”Thursday, 6 January, marks exactly a year since the Capitol riots that stunned the world as a mob...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Congressman Jamie Raskin on the Unthinkable

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy at Politics and Prose. 2021 was an incredibly hard year for Congressman Jamie Raskin. On December 31, 2020, Raskin’s only son died by suicide, after a battle with depression. Just a week later, on Jan. 6, Raskin went back to work representing Maryland’s 8th congressional district in the House of Representatives to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. But before it could be put to a vote, Raskin was met with the unthinkable—a violent Capitol insurrection instigated by (then) President Donald Trump. In his new memoir Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Raskin chronicles his (and the country’s) rough beginning of 2021 and how he had to overcome his personal grief and trauma to coordinate Trump’s impeachment trial to hold the former president accountable for inciting political violence. Raskin provides an intimate account of what it was like to prosecute Trump, the ongoing struggle for maintaining American democracy, and reflects on those 45 days at the beginning of the year that permanently changed his life. On Jan. 7—one year after the insurrection—Raskin will join Politics and Prose to discuss his book, his experiences, and answer any questions audience members may have. Although the event is now virtual due to the latest COVID-19 surge, attendees can still purchase a copy of Unthinkable, signed by Raskin, to be picked up at a later date. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s talk starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, virtually. Registration is required. politics-prose.com. Free–$36.99, donations encouraged.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
