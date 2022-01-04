Maui Shell seems like a very interesting KDE graphical environment

It seems Canonical, creator of Ubuntu, is finally looking to get serious and improve Ubuntu gaming with a new Desktop Gaming Product Manager job waiting to pull someone in. Currently, Ubuntu is still the most popular Linux distribution on Steam, but the likes of Manjaro have been closing the gap so perhaps with moves like this Canonical can keep Ubuntu on top. It certainly needs the push, as more and more people are recommending new users install something else, such as Pop!_OS. Even Valve have moved away from a Debian base for SteamOS 3 with it being based on Arch Linux. Indeed, their Partner documentation suggests Manjaro for developers who don't have access to a SteamDeck dev-kit (although Ubuntu remains their recommendation for native Linux development outside of the SteamDeck).

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO