Maui Shell seems like a very interesting KDE graphical environment

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the mood to try a new desktop shell? Well, the folks behind Nitrux have formally announced Maui Shell and it sure does look pretty. A desktop environment with an aim to scale and look good across a wide range of different devices including mobiles, tables and desktop computers. They said...

Macworld

How to personalize your iPhone with custom widgets and icons

You no longer have to stare at a grid of icons every time you unlock your iPhone. Apple has finally given you the ability to customize the layout of your home screen so instead of just repositioning icons, you can totally remove them thanks to the App Library. And with a deep catalogue of home screen widgets, you can add something other than just apps too.
CELL PHONES
Lifehacker

How to Tell Which Apps Can See Your Private iPhone Data

Every year, Apple releases new features that both improve data privacy on the iPhone, and set a new benchmark for the industry as a whole. With iOS 15, it’s all about transparency. iOS 15.2 brings a new feature called App Privacy Report that provides a visual, easy-to-read report of all the ways an app is using or transmitting your private data.
CELL PHONES
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Infopackets

Microsoft 'PowerTools' Make Windows Easier

Microsoft has a bunch of potentially-useful Windows 10 and 11 tools available to install. Rather oddly though, they aren't part of the Windows Update system. Instead users must manually download and install the "PowerToys" tools from independent software site GitHub. While that site is generally safe, users can follow the link from Microsoft's powertoys page to make sure they get the latest edition.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Maui Shell: a Convergent Desktop Shell for Linux Desktops

The makers of the Debian-based Nitrux distribution also work on developing a set of in-house apps called Maui Apps. Nitrux has introduced a brand new shell for the Linux desktop, called Maui Shell, which can converge to also work on mobiles devices, such as Linux phones and tablets. Learn more here.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Keyboard and mouse mapping to gamepad tool AntiMicroX v3.2.1 out now

AntiMicroX is a great open source app that helps you map your keyboard and mouse to gamepad inputs. It's the continuation of the original AntiMicro project, which was abandoned. Very useful for games that have spotty or no gamepad support, and there's a number of other uses. Version 3.2.1 just...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Trouble in Solus Linux land as their Experience Lead quits

The good news is the fancy Budgie desktop environment will live on as an independent project. Budgie now has a new home on GitHub, under the "Buddies of Budgie" organisation. Strobl mentioned the intention to invite developers from Ubuntu Budgie, Endeavour and more to contribute to it. This isn't the...
COMPUTERS
Android Police

What’s new in Chrome 98, launching today in beta (APK Download)

Over the holidays, Google has been hard at work preparing the next beta version of its browser, and now, a few days into 2022, the first release of Chrome 98 has just arrived. It starts of the year with a bit of a blast, bringing some improvements to emoji and better PWAs. It's also teasing some features that will come to full fruition later down the line, like enhanced screenshotting tools and a new privacy guide.
TECHNOLOGY
GamingOnLinux

Heroic Games Launcher 2.0.0 brings a much improved login system for Epic Games

Ending 2021 with quite the bang, the unofficial Epic Games Store app Heroic Games Launcher put up a big new release improving lots of features. One of the major annoyances previously was the login system, that used an external browser and needed some copy / pasting to actually get in. That's been replaced with a new system that directly interfaces with the Epic Store making it much simpler to get going. There's also a new design for the app, with it using a sidebar instead of a navbar along the top which does look quite a bit nicer.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Hypnagonia is an upcoming open source "spire-like" deckbuilder

Do you love games like Slay the Spire? I sure do and so seeing a new free and open source game appear that's inspired by it has me a little excited. This is Hypnagonia. It's currently in development, although playable, it has plenty of work to be done to flesh it out into a full complete experience. Even so, you can easily see that the promise is there.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

OBS Studio 27.2 enters Beta with official Flatpak support

Ready for 2022, the OBS team is preparing a major new release of the free and open source livestreaming and recording software OBS Studio. OBS Studio 27.2 has two Beta versions out bringing in some major new features. For Linux users, it's a big one too as it brings along our previously reported plans for official Flatpak support. This means users of any Linux distribution will be able to grab the officially supported package with all the bells and whistles.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Orontes Games creator of DRAG gets acquired by iRacing

DRAG from Orontes Games has been noticed as something special as iRacing has acquired the team. Lead developers Christian Folkers and Thorsten Folkers have officially joined the iRacing team, and the statement makes it clear that DRAG will continue to be developed. Not only that, the Folkers will also be developing additional games and bring their expertise and proprietary tech to iRacing.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Canonical hiring a Desktop Gaming Product Manager for Ubuntu Linux

It seems Canonical, creator of Ubuntu, is finally looking to get serious and improve Ubuntu gaming with a new Desktop Gaming Product Manager job waiting to pull someone in. Currently, Ubuntu is still the most popular Linux distribution on Steam, but the likes of Manjaro have been closing the gap so perhaps with moves like this Canonical can keep Ubuntu on top. It certainly needs the push, as more and more people are recommending new users install something else, such as Pop!_OS. Even Valve have moved away from a Debian base for SteamOS 3 with it being based on Arch Linux. Indeed, their Partner documentation suggests Manjaro for developers who don't have access to a SteamDeck dev-kit (although Ubuntu remains their recommendation for native Linux development outside of the SteamDeck).
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Intel announces new CPUs, more detail on Arc "Alchemist" graphics

Additionally there's the new Intel H670, H610 and B660 chipsets that Intel say "deliver many of the great Z-series platform capabilities, like PCIe 4.0 lanes, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Intel Volume Management Device (VMD) – as well as support for memory overclocking". Raptor Lake generation due later...
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

3D rendering engine OGRE 2.3 release adding Vulkan support

Even more Vulkan goodness came recently with OGRE (Object-Oriented Graphics Rendering Engine) releasing Ogre-Next 2.3.0 Deadalus just before Christmas. While this isn't something us normal consumers will use, it's another bit of great free and open source tech and having it continue to advance is great. Vulkan is gradually starting to replace OpenGL in more places for gaming, which is good news for Linux.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Project Zomboid is finally getting the player recognition it deserves

Project Zomboid has been hanging around in Early Access on Steam since the first year that Early Access was even thing, and after a long development period it seems it's finally seeing its popularity explode. Going from an average of around 5-6 thousand players online, since the recent huge overhaul...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Steam hit a new all-time user count close to 28M to start 2022

It seems there continues to be no stopping Steam's growth, with it only just recently hitting a brand new all-time high for concurrent users online. The new high recorded by SteamDB on January 2 was 27,942,036 so it's getting real close to hitting another massive milestone. A number we expect to be beaten again later this year, especially with the Steam Deck beginning to roll out during February and continuing throughout the year. When the new high was hit, Steam saw 8,219,950 gamers actually playing something.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

NVIDIA announce GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3090 Ti and high-end laptop GPUs

Might this be a GPU we can actually buy? We hope so. The new 360Hz G-Sync monitors they talked about did sound quite interesting though. Allowing you to transform them between 1440p and 1080p (turning 27-inch monitors into 25-inch). It sounds a little odd but it's supposed to help with games that can't hit the performance needed at the higher resolutions. The main target is e-sports and ultra-FPS gamers.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

KDE finally gets root operations in Dolphin, big 2022 plans for Wayland

One of the big things for 2022 is to have Wayland at a stage for KDE where it can completely replace the X11 session. Another I'm particularly interested in is improvements to multi-monitor support, modernizing Breeze icons and a big focus on what they're calling the "15 minute bug" initiative - to clean up issues that appear within the first 15 minutes of loading into Plasma.
SOFTWARE

