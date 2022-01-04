How Will Property Owners Survive? L.A. Says No To Rent Hikes Until 2023
(Los Angeles, CA) — Tenants in L.A. are receiving a benefit few others will experience. Landlords in the city are prohibited from...www.kabc.com
Los Angeles City annual mandatory property Inspection fees went up, property taxes increased, utilities prices increased, repair and maintenance costs have gone through the roof. Yet I have not been able to raise rents in my Los Angeles rent control properties since the beginning of 2020. Politicians should not be able to create a social welfare program on the backs of property owners.
