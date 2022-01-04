WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was reunited with his longtime advocate Paul Heyman on WWE Raw.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship in shocking fashion after he defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1 on Saturday. Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns, however, Reigns dropped out of the event due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Heyman, who was recently fired as Reigns' special counsel, kicked off Raw on Monday by suddenly appearing in the ring after the lights in the arena were out. Heyman gave Lesnar his signature introduction with the champ arriving and placing steel steps in the middle of the ring for himself to stand on.

Heyman said it was him who made Lesnar a free agent allowing him to move freely between Raw and SmackDown, and took credit for placing Lesnar in the Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1. Heyman also brought up how right after he was fired by Reigns, The Head of the Table contracted COVID-19.

The Beast further poked fun at Reigns by imitating his catchphrase and asking the live crown to acknowledge him as champion.

Lashley, Big E, Rollins and Owens were placed in a Fatal 4-Way match in the main event to determine who would face Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Jan. 29.

Owens and Rollins eventually returned to their old ways and started teaming up in order to take out Lashley and Big E. Lashley was buried under part of the ringside barricade while Big E was Powerbombed through the announcer's table.

The hard-hitting battle later spilled out into the arena and the live crowd. Owens impressively took out all the competitors by leaping from a higher section where fans were seated.

Lashley won the match and became the No. 1 contender after he nailed Owens with a Spear. Lesnar was watching the match from the locker room and when asked for a comment, the WWE Champion said he would confront Reigns Friday on SmackDown.

Also on Raw, Edge and his returning Hall of Famer wife Beth Phoenix, confronted The Miz and his wife Maryse.

The Miz complained about losing to Edge at Day 1 after Phoenix arrived onto the scene to even the odds. Phoenix, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, had caused Maryse to leave after she had tried to help The Mix win the match.

Phoenix said coming out to help her husband was her idea while Edge challenged The Miz and Maryse to a Mixed Tag Team match at the Royal Rumble.

The Miz accepted the challenge with Maryse unsure about the decision. Maryse argued with The Miz briefly while Phoenix raised her fist and started to come closer. The move caused Maryse to fall down in fear.

Other moments from Raw included Alpha Academy defeating Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a non-title match; 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeating Tamina and Akira Tozawa in a Mixed Tag Team match; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch receiving challenges from both Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan; Lynch taking Belair out with a Manhandle Slam after Morgan and Belair came to blows; Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella successfully defending their titles against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.; The Street Profits defeating Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez; United States Champion Damian Priest successfully defending his title against Dolph Ziggler; and Omos defeating his former tag team partner AJ Styles.