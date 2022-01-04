ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kiJJ_0dcILRwC00

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was reunited with his longtime advocate Paul Heyman on WWE Raw.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship in shocking fashion after he defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1 on Saturday. Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns, however, Reigns dropped out of the event due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Heyman, who was recently fired as Reigns' special counsel, kicked off Raw on Monday by suddenly appearing in the ring after the lights in the arena were out. Heyman gave Lesnar his signature introduction with the champ arriving and placing steel steps in the middle of the ring for himself to stand on.

Heyman said it was him who made Lesnar a free agent allowing him to move freely between Raw and SmackDown, and took credit for placing Lesnar in the Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1. Heyman also brought up how right after he was fired by Reigns, The Head of the Table contracted COVID-19.

The Beast further poked fun at Reigns by imitating his catchphrase and asking the live crown to acknowledge him as champion.

Lashley, Big E, Rollins and Owens were placed in a Fatal 4-Way match in the main event to determine who would face Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Jan. 29.

Owens and Rollins eventually returned to their old ways and started teaming up in order to take out Lashley and Big E. Lashley was buried under part of the ringside barricade while Big E was Powerbombed through the announcer's table.

The hard-hitting battle later spilled out into the arena and the live crowd. Owens impressively took out all the competitors by leaping from a higher section where fans were seated.

Lashley won the match and became the No. 1 contender after he nailed Owens with a Spear. Lesnar was watching the match from the locker room and when asked for a comment, the WWE Champion said he would confront Reigns Friday on SmackDown.

Also on Raw, Edge and his returning Hall of Famer wife Beth Phoenix, confronted The Miz and his wife Maryse.

The Miz complained about losing to Edge at Day 1 after Phoenix arrived onto the scene to even the odds. Phoenix, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, had caused Maryse to leave after she had tried to help The Mix win the match.

Phoenix said coming out to help her husband was her idea while Edge challenged The Miz and Maryse to a Mixed Tag Team match at the Royal Rumble.

The Miz accepted the challenge with Maryse unsure about the decision. Maryse argued with The Miz briefly while Phoenix raised her fist and started to come closer. The move caused Maryse to fall down in fear.

Other moments from Raw included Alpha Academy defeating Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a non-title match; 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeating Tamina and Akira Tozawa in a Mixed Tag Team match; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch receiving challenges from both Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan; Lynch taking Belair out with a Manhandle Slam after Morgan and Belair came to blows; Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella successfully defending their titles against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.; The Street Profits defeating Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez; United States Champion Damian Priest successfully defending his title against Dolph Ziggler; and Omos defeating his former tag team partner AJ Styles.

Comments / 2

Related
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Refused To Work Match With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has had a big week as The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring on Saturday night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, and he ended up pinning Big E in the main event to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is certainly no stranger to championship gold, and on...
WWE
Wrestling World

How does Roman Reigns feel?

The biggest absentee of Day 1, the last PPV of the company which went on stage just a few hours ago and which saw Brock Lesnar go to triumph in the title match valid for the WWE Championship against the champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley , was undoubtedly the Universal Champion of Friday Night Smackdown: Roman Reigns.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Carmella
Person
Miz
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Dolph Ziggler
Wrestling World

Huge difficulties on Raw

In recent weeks, WWE has had to deal with several athletes who have been tested positive for the worldwide pandemic virus, with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and several other athletes who have had to forfeit several shows, both those not filmed. from the cameras, both the tapings of...
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Confirmed For Next Monday’s RAW

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for next Monday’s RAW. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia just announced that The Beast will be appearing live next Monday night. As noted, Lesnar will also be on Friday’s SmackDown to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Bobby Lashley vs. Lesnar...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Instagram#Big E#Spear
FanSided

WWE: 2 Interesting Roads Ahead for New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

At WWE’s Day 1, we were supposed to see the next chapter in the story of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Instead, we were treated to a shocking title change and seemingly the beginning of a new story between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. With Brock Lesnar now entangled in two different storylines on two different shows, for two different championships, this places him in an interesting position as the road to Wrestlemania begins to take shape.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Gets Married

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page. Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete. The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Seth Rollins Undergoes Name Change (And It’s A Doozy)

It’s in a name. A wrestler’s name is one of the most important parts of their entire presentation. You can only get so far with the wrong name as it is something that needs to catch your attention while also sounding good. Having something that doesn’t sound exactly right can be a big problem and now we might be seeing that again with a top WWE star.
WWE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy