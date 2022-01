Every time we think of flying out of India, the first order of business is getting a visa. Visiting a foreign country can be a complicated process, as you would need to get your documents in order, pay applicable visa fees, submit the form and may also have to appear for an interview in the case of certain countries. Only after going through these steps and if everything goes smoothly can you finally get a visa and book your ticket to that country.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO