Garmin Venu 2 Plus review: The first real Garmin smartwatch

Be more stylish while prioritizing your health and fitness with the Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch. Combining the traditional look of an analog watch with a fitness watch, it’ll keep up with your daily demands. Furthermore, the Garmin Vivomove Sport features a hidden touchscreen display to reveal important data with a swipe. Focusing on your well-being, it offers a plethora of apps like yoga, walking, cardio, mindful breathing, and more. Additionally, this watch shares your body’s energy levels throughout the day, so you can discover the best times for physical activity. And, while you exercise, it’ll track your heart rate and even alert when if it stays high or too low while you’re resting. Best of all, it provides regular reminders to stay hydrated and provides daily goals. Finally, stay in the loop with texts, calls, and calendar reminders right on your wrist.

