Experienced hyper growth leader joins SoundHound’s expanding executive team as the company’s voice AI platform reaches one billion queries in one year. SoundHound Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, currently in the process of becoming a public company through its expected merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co., announced the appointment of Zubin Irani as Chief Revenue Officer. Irani, an accomplished leader with two decades of organizational growth experience, joins SoundHound to further accelerate the company’s global expansion and drive its hyper growth goals. Irani’s appointment follows a banner year for SoundHound as its voice AI platform doubled monthly queries, achieving over one billion queries in 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO