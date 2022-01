The primary error occurs in Fig. 2M "RKO si-1" panel, this cell invasion image was actually from the transwell of Fig. 2M "RKO si-3" taken under different fields of the microscope. The mistake was introduced during the final assembly of Fig. 2M. This error does not influence the interpretations and conclusions for Fig. 2M or the work as a whole. The corrected version of Fig. 2M where the original Fig. 2M "RKO si-1" was replaced with the right one is shown below.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO