ProvenRun and Cinemo to Demonstrate World’s First DRM Implementation of the New GlobalPlatform Secure Media Path

The last few years have changed the way we work, and the tech around us is quickly evolving to accommodate our new workflows, including what seems like endless video conferencing. This new hybrid-work reality is on the minds of just about every manufacturer at CES 2022, including Dell, which offered PCMag a sneak peak of its new UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor in the lead-up to the show.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO