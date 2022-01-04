ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProvenRun and Cinemo to Demonstrate World’s First DRM Implementation of the New GlobalPlatform Secure Media Path

Cover picture for the articleProvenRun, a global leader in embedded security, and Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, have announced the availability of World’s first Secure Media Path Protection Profile implementation based on ProvenCore (ProvenRun’s flagship ultra-secure OS) compliant with the Trusted...

The Associated Press

Toshiba Achieves World’s First Demonstration of Substantial Improvements in HDD Recording Performance with Microwave Assisted Switching - Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAS-MAMR)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022-- Toshiba Group has announced the world’s first demonstration *1 of HDD recording performance improvement with Microwave Assisted Switching-Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAS-MAMR), a next-generation magnetic recording technology. The demonstration confirms that the technology delivers substantial storage capacity gains, and Toshiba now aims to realize early commercialization of nearline HDDs with capacities exceeding 30TB.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Hands On: Dell's New UltraSharp 32 Monitor Offers World's First Intelligent 4K Webcam

The last few years have changed the way we work, and the tech around us is quickly evolving to accommodate our new workflows, including what seems like endless video conferencing. This new hybrid-work reality is on the minds of just about every manufacturer at CES 2022, including Dell, which offered PCMag a sneak peak of its new UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor in the lead-up to the show.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

MicroAI Demonstrates Edge-Native AI At CES

MicroAI, the pioneer in edge-native artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) software, announces that it will be demonstrating its Launchpad quick-start deployment tool and MicroAI Security software at this year’s CES® exhibition, which takes place in Las Vegas from 5th to 7th January 2022. MicroAI will be...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

AUTOCRYPT Launches Newest Upgrade of SCMS for V2X Security Solution

Known for its autonomous driving security solutions, AUTOCRYPT recently announced the launch of AutoCrypt SCMS Version 5.0, a Security Credential Management System (SCMS) for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications, and a crucial component of its AutoCrypt V2X security solution. An SCMS is essential for autonomous driving as it signs and verifies the messages transmitted via V2X to ensure security and safety.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

SensoryCloud.ai Launches Cloud-Based Voice and Vision AI Services

Sensory Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator of machine learning solutions for speech recognition and biometric identification, announces the beta release of SensoryCloud.ai, a complete AI as a Service platform designed for processing voice and vision AI workloads in the cloud. Leveraging Sensory’s decades of experience with voice and vision AI, the SensoryCloud platform is launched with AI services such as Speech to Text, Sound Identification, Wake Word Verification, Face Verification, and Speaker Identification. Additional services and updates will be offered throughout the year.
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

500W Heatsinkless Audio Amplifier from Axign and GaN Systems Demonstrates a New World of Extraordinary Audio Performance

Companies Unveil Revolutionary, High-Efficiency Class-D Amplifier At CES 2022. OTTAWA, ON AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors and audio technology innovator Axign, debuted a new groundbreaking GaN-based 500W Class-D audio amplifier. This reference design merges best-in-class technologies, including GaN Systems' GaN power transistors and Axign's Class-D controller, enabling companies to create unique audio systems that are smaller, sleeker, more efficient, more powerful, and provide better audio quality than previous generations.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
aithority.com

Wanxiang Blockchain Launches Vena Consortium to Build One-Stop Digitalization Solutions for Enterprises

Wanxiang Blockchain marked the start of a promising 2022 with its next-generation blockchain technology platform “Vena Consortium”. Built upon PlatONE, a consortium blockchain featuring privacy computing, and Wanxiang Blockchain’s experience in creating blockchain solutions for industrial internet, digital assets, digital cities and many other scenarios, Vena Consortium has been designed to provide one-stop solutions for governments and enterprises to tackle challenges in digital transformation with Venachain, a high performance consortium blockchain, and various functions, such as privacy computing, cross-chain, smart contract, blockchain browser, DID, BaaS, etc.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Aqua Security Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Paul Calatayud As CISO

Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Paul Calatayud as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Calatayud brings 20+ years of experience to his new role at Aqua, where he will help scale the security program, shape strategies to advance innovation in cloud native security and work with customers to enhance their cloud native security posture.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Nintex Expands Cloud Options For Organisations In The United Arab Emirates

New data centre in the Middle East provides security and data requirements for organisations who leverage Nintex Promapp® to transform how people work with process intelligence and automation software. Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, announced that Nintex Promapp, the process mapping software that makes it...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Olympus DAO Launches A $3.3Million Bug Bounty Program On Immunefi Platform To Strengthen Its Security

Olympus DAO, a company building decentralized reserve currency protocol based on the OHM token, announces its bounty program with Immunefi, the leading crypto bug bounty and security services platform protecting over $100 billion in users’ funds. The bug bounty program, with a focus on their smart contracts and app, aims to prevent loss of treasury, user, and bond funds.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

FibSwap to Launch the World’s First DEX App

FibSwap works on a design to create the world’s first decentralized (DEX) mobile application. FibSwap’s DEX mobile app aims to cut down complexity hurdles and pave the way for a smooth DeFi. The crypto world continues to develop its technology to provide its users with the best possible...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Docufree Announces Strategic Partnership With Allied Global To Deliver Cloud-Based Content Services

Business and Technology Services Provider Adds Document Management to List of Client Offerings. Docufree, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, announced a strategic partnership with Allied Global, a provider of business support and IT technology services headquartered in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Central America. The agreement will provide Allied Global with the ability to offer Docufree’s cloud-based document-management solutions to its growing customer base.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

KLDiscovery Launches Nebula Enterprise Server-Rack Appliance

KLDiscovery Inc. a leading provider of global electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions, announced that it is launching a new Nebula Enterprise product line to accommodate its clients’ and partners’ geographic and data control needs. Nebula Enterprise brings the power, flexibility, and enhanced feature set...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

XPENG Integrates Text-To-Speech Service From Microsoft In P7 Smart Sedan

XPENG has upgraded its auto-grade voice assistant using Microsoft custom neural voice capability, based on Neural Text-to-Speech (TTS), a feature of Azure AI. XPENG installed the new voice assistant functionality via a major over-the-air (OTA) upgrade for its P7 smart sedan customers in China. Microsoft research breakthroughs in speech, natural...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Experienced AV Solutions Distributor MVD Bringing NEARITY Audio And Camera Innovations To North America

New partnership will see MVD distribute and support NEARITY products to resellers and systems integrators while offering complete bundled conferencing solutions. Experienced audio/video technology distributorMobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) has been chosen as the exclusive North American AV distributor for conferencing solution innovator NEARITY. The new agreement will see MVD supply and support NEARITY’s full portfolio of audio endpoints, all-in-one conferencing devices, PTZ conferencing cameras, and webcams to systems integrators and resellers throughout the region. MVD will also bundle NEARITY devices alongside complementary products from other vendors to form complete video conferencing solutions.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Sysdig Adds Cloud Security For Microsoft Azure Cloud

Unified threat detection across cloud and containers helps teams identify and respond to threats faster. Sysdig, Inc. announced cloud security for Microsoft Azure Cloud with configuration risk management and threat detection that is built on Sysdig’s runtime security technology. The Sysdig platform brings new continuous cloud security and compliance controls for Microsoft Azure together with existing vulnerability management, compliance, and threat detection for containers and Kubernetes. This new offering enables organizations to automatically discover assets with configuration drift or suspicious activity and flag cloud misconfigurations and compliance violations. Sysdig already provides cloud security for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and with the addition of Azure, teams have a true multi-cloud solution.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

CEVA Redefines High Performance AI/ML Processing For Edge AI And Edge Compute Devices With Its NeuPro-M Heterogeneous And Secure Processor Architecture

– 3rd generation NeuPro AI/ML architecture offers scalable performance of 20 to 1,200 TOPS at SoC and Chiplet levels, lowers memory bandwidth by 6X. – Targets broad use of AI/ML in automotive, industrial, 5G networks and handsets, surveillance cameras, and Edge Compute. CEVA, Inc the leading licensor of wireless connectivity...
SOFTWARE

