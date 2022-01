Thanks to the new P- and E-core hybrid architecture, Intel's latest mobile processors look to be a game-changer. With up to 14 cores and 20 threads and chips ranging from big 45W ones to smaller 15W U-series, these CPUs should result in better performance, battery life, thermals, and more. It's our top award simply because most of the other laptops at CES are only possible because of it. Intel still has a lot to prove with its laptop chips, but we like what we see so far.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO