ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

iatrixAir to Introduce Priority 10, a Cellular-based, Cloud Connected Air Quality Sensor for Commercial Spaces at CES 2022

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIatrixAir, Inc. is pleased to announce the cellular-based Priority 10. The Priority 10 incorporates an extensive array of 16 sensor measurements. The sensor measurements include Particle PM 0.3-0.5, 0.5-1.0, 1.0-2.5, 5.0-7.5, 7.5-10.0, VOC, True CO2, temperature, humidity, presence or occupancy via a doppler radar, sound, vibration, air pressure, smoke and lighting...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pressure#Indoor Air Quality#Temperature#Iatrixair Inc#Voc#Wifi#Ces 2022 News#Samea Innovation#The Priority 10#Sequans
TechCrunch

Skydio debuts updated $1,099 self-flying drone with new bells and whistles

The Bay Area-based drone company is revamping their flagship drone with a number of features designed around usability, along with a major software update focused on bringing more control to users without forcing them to take manual control of the drone. The team is also delivering a new service plan called Skydio Care designed to give drone owners a protection plan that supplements their existing warranty but allows for rapid replacement of accidentally damaged devices.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This Is the Biggest Consumer Tech Expected To Be Revealed at CES 2022

With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
videomaker.com

CES 2022: Skydio 2+ takes Best Drone of CES 2022

Congratulations to the Skydio 2+. This new self-flying drone has earned Videomaker’s award for Best Drone of CES 2022!. The new drone from Skydio builds on the success of the Skydio 2 and X2. The 2+ adds many new features and updates that promise better usability and control. The focus for the Skydio 2+ is on AI-aided controls that make the drone easier to fly for new pilots. This latest release targets both enterprise users and consumers.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

MORAI To Unveil Cloud-Based Autonomous Driving Simulation Technology At CES 2022

Unveiling of MORAI SIM Cloud, a new SaaS model to increase efficiency through test automation feature. MORAI to strengthen global partnerships and technology exchange between industry partners. MORAI, the leading developer of full-stack autonomous driving simulation technology, announced that it will unveil MORAI SIM Cloud, which uses the cloud to...
SOFTWARE
hypebeast.com

LG To Introduce Transparent OLED Screens at CES 2022

LG Display is set to unveil transparent OLED designs at CES 2022. The first OLED concept titled, “OLED Shelf,” utilizes two transparent OLED displays and is meant to showcase TV programs and gallery paintings. The next design titled, “Shopping Managing Showcase,” features a transparent OLED display inside a wooden stand and is intended to reimagine the shopping experience. The concept is meant to work in tandem with physical displays that exist at department stores and other retailers.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz to Showcase its Latest in Automotive Radar and Cellular Device Testing at CES 2022

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase its latest in automotive and cellular device testing covering radar, ultra-wideband, 5G and WiFi at CES 2022 in Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January, 2022. The CES event features more than 1,900 companies and nearly 159 countries around the world to help in person and digital attendees see the latest in consumer electronic innovations. Rohde & Schwarz will be hosting industry experts from leading automotive and wireless companies to discuss the trends and opportunities emerging in automotive and wireless designs.
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

Startup to demo ultra-small, nano-based capacitive sensors at CES 2022

Startup Somalytics Inc., spun out of CoMotion at the University of Washington, in November, will demonstrate two new products based on its miniature carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPC) capacitive sensors at CES 2022. Claimed as the first-of-its-kind miniature paper carbon nanotube capacitive sensors, these devices are said to be highly sensitive to human presence, opening up a new generation of touchless technology and applications for gesture-based digital interfaces, wellness monitoring, and safety.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SoyNet to Introduce AI Accelerator at CES 2022

SoyNet (CEO Yong-hoKim, Jung-wooPark) will introduce an AI execution accelerator at the “CES 2022” which will be held in Las Vegas, after it was selected in the ‘Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2020.’. Organized by the ETNews (Electronic Times Internet), “Top 10 Korean Products of CES...
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

Goodyear Extends Airless Tire Technology To Autonomous Starship Robots

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced it has developed and is testing a custom-engineered non-pneumatic (airless) tire (NPT) to support Starship delivery robots. Top NFT News: Color Star Technology to Launch Brand New NFT Products, Combining…. Starship Technologies, a Goodyear Ventures portfolio company, builds and operates a network of...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy