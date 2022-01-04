ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Birth equity: US Supreme Court must support Black people

By Joia A. Crear-Perry, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 5 days ago

National Birth Equity Collaborative, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. As president of the National Birth Equity Collaborative, I agree that undermining the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion-viability standard...

www.nature.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

US Supreme Court appears split over Covid vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with liberal justices strongly in favor and conservatives expressing skepticism. The three liberal justices on the court appeared to strongly favor both mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation's vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.The justices on the conservative-oriented court are hearing arguments Friday about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers. The arguments were expected to last at least two hours.Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
morningbrew.com

US Supreme Court will hear emergency case on Biden’s vaccine mandate

President Biden has SCOTUS coming in on their off day. The Supreme Court will hear arguments during a special hearing today on whether the White House’s two vaccine mandates—that would affect 100 million American workers—can proceed. The backstory: In November, President Biden set a January 4 deadline...
CONGRESS & COURTS
drgnews.com

Agriculture waits for big decisions on US Supreme Court cases

The first week of the new year could be a big one for several agricultural groups and stakeholders. The Supreme Court will likely hear several high-stakes cases that could affect America’s farmers and ranchers. A DTN report says the court recently distributed three of four agriculture cases scheduled for a January 7, 2022, conference. Those high-profile petitions include challenges to California’s Prop 12, an appeals court ruling that eliminated year-round E15 ethanol, and a long-fought Clean Water Act case dealing with Environmental Protection Agency authority over farmers and ranchers. Bayer has also filed a court petition on the Roundup settlement case that’s worth many millions of dollars. While the case hasn’t yet been distributed for a Supreme Court conference, the court recently invited the U.S. Solicitor General to file a brief in the case, asking for more information. Justices hold a conference every Friday during their session to decide what petitions they’ll accept.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Black People#Racism
erienewsnow.com

Top US Supreme Court Decisions Fast Facts

Here's a look at some of the most important cases decided by the US Supreme Court since 1789. This decision established the system of checks and balances and the power of the Supreme Court within the federal government. Situation: Federalist William Marbury and many others were appointed to positions by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Conservative justices on Supreme Court seem likely to block Biden administration’s vaccine mandate

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices grilled the Biden administration as it seeks to implement its mandate to require companies that employ more than 100 people to have their employees either be vaccinated or take a Covid-19 test once a week. Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration’s mandate. The current Chief Justice John Roberts grilled US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar about whether Congress had a vaccine-or-test mandate in mind when it passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. “That was almost closer to the Spanish flu than it is to today's problem,” he said in reference...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates – appears inclined to keep for health workers, but not wider workforce

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer legal ground. Oral arguments over just how far the federal government can go to require employees to get vaccinated came before the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2021. The case, Biden v. Missouri, comes at a critical time: A surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
expressnews.com

Commentary: Supreme Court justices must walk a fine line

The U.S. Supreme Court holds one of the most delicate roles in our republic. This is not only because of its judicial review power. It is also because to retain its legitimacy, the court must perpetuate the public’s perception that it is the most impartial branch of government. That...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
digboston.com

US SUPREME COURT TO HEAR ARGUMENTS IN BOSTON CITY HALL CHRISTIAN FLAG CASE

“The misconception that the United States is a Christian nation is dangerous and should not be furthered by allowing a Christian flag.”. Later this month, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in Shurtleff v. Boston, a case that has made its way up the flagpole all the way from Boston district court. The case actually involves flagpoles, specifically those in front of Boston City Hall, where all sorts of community, international, and advocacy flags are flown beside flags for state, city, and country.
BOSTON, MA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Leaders Would Wait For US Supreme Court Ruling Before Issuing Mandates

(Des Moines, IA) Republican legislative leaders and Governor Kim Reynolds say the state should wait for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates before considering state action on the issue. The governor predicts the Supreme Court will rule quickly on whether businesses with 100 or more employees will have to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested regularly. Some Republican lawmakers are proposing a statewide ban on COVID-19 mandates in the workplace. The U-S Supreme Court has upheld state vaccine mandates but has not yet ruled on any issued by the Biden Administration.
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinner

A Supreme Court judge has given evidence in the trial of four men accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations, saying he had a “hazy, broad knowledge” of guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality sector.Seamus Woulfe told the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers the guidelines were Government approved.The former Attorney General was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2020, a month before the controversy over his attendance at a golf club dinner.Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55; former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75; and John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy