Mortgage Coach promotes Jacob Gibbs to VP, Technology and Shannon Baldwin to VP, Marketing
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced the promotion of two of its department directors to vice president-level positions. Jacob Gibbs was promoted from Director of Technology...www.victoriaadvocate.com
Comments / 0