Presidential Election

Mortgage Coach promotes Jacob Gibbs to VP, Technology and Shannon Baldwin to VP, Marketing

By Mortgage Coach
Victoria Advocate
 2 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced the promotion of two of its department directors to vice president-level positions. Jacob Gibbs was promoted from Director of Technology...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sotero Promotes Anne Gotay As VP Of Marketing

Sotero, a leading data security company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Anne J. Gotay to Vice President of Marketing. Anne had joined Sotero as the Director of Marketing and has been instrumental in the recent success and unprecedented growth of the company. “Anne has a unique ability to...
BUSINESS
ucbjournal.com

Ascend FCU promotes Pollard to VP of Consumer Lending

TULLAHOMA – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has promoted Mary Pollard to vice president of consumer lending. Pollard, who reports to Senior Vice President Trevor Williams, isresponsible for helping oversee Ascend’s consumer lending operations, driving loan growth and enhancing member experience.
TULLAHOMA, TN
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Coach Promotes 2 To Vice President

Jacob Gibbs was promoted from director of technology to VP, Technology, and Shannon Baldwin was promoted from director of marketing to VP, Marketing. Mortgage Coach has promoted two department directors to vice president-level positions, the company said Tuesday. Jacob Gibbs was promoted from director of technology to VP, Technology, and...
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

USSI Promotes Flynn to VP of Customer Relations, Business Development

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has promoted Amanda Flynn to serve as vice president of customer relations and business development. She will focus on expanding the manufacturer's client base for installation and repair services within the company’s Digital Signage and Electronic Business and Consumer Solutions. “We’re already a trusted partner...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Cardenas Markets Names VP of Real Estate & Construction

Cardenas Markets has promoted Veronica Jimenez to the position of VP of real estate and construction. Reporting directly to COO Prabash Coswatte, Jimenez will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s real estate, construction and maintenance departments. Jimenez joined Cardenas as a consultant in 2019 and became director of...
ONTARIO, CA
martechseries.com

Frontegg Strengthens Leadership Team With New VP People and VP Product Hires

Frontegg, the modern user management platform for the Product-led era, announced that Shelly Fischer Egoz has joined the company as VP people, and Stav Aldaag has come on as VP product. These key hires will support the company’s rapid growth as it scales its platform and accelerates global expansion.
BUSINESS
Radio Online

Acast Appoints Patrick Butkus as New VP of Marketing

Podcast company Acast appoints Patrick Butkus as Vice President, Marketing. The newly created role will see Butkus spearheading global marketing efforts from the company's office in New York, and underlines Acast's growth strategy for 2022 in the U.S. Butkus, who most recently served as Director of Acquisition Marketing at Discovery streaming products at discovery+ and GOLFTV, will be responsible for building and enhancing recognition of the Acast brand, products and services globally.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Seasoned Investor, Fazeela Abdul Rashid, Joins Revolution Growth as a Partner

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Today, Revolution Growth, a leading growth-stage venture capital fund led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis, and Steve Murray, announced that Fazeela Abdul Rashid will be joining the investment team as a Partner. Fazeela brings over 20 years of finance and investing experience, with a focus on growth equity, in both the private and public markets.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Lisa Bennett, VP Marketing at Kaltura

Lisa Bennett, VP Marketing at Kaltura shares a few observations surrounding the need for a hybrid approach to today’s events and what the near-future holds for B2B when it comes to virtual and online gatherings. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Lisa, tell us more about your marketing...
ECONOMY
Victoria Advocate

or call 1-877-GROWTH4. (PRNewsfoto/BOLD Strategies, Inc.)

Bold Strategies helps brands grow faster. We are "Your Complete eCommerce Growth Department", led by proven CPG experts. The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce executives with decades of marketing and management experience for brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, Pampers and The Art of Shaving. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4. (PRNewsfoto/BOLD Strategies, Inc.)
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Simon Scully named VP, CISO at Venerable

Simon Scully has joined investment and risk management firm Venerable as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. Scully will be directly responsible for driving the organization's information technology (IT) security vision and strategy, and maintaining, overseeing and implementing effective security programs and policies that protect organizational assets and technologies.
BUSINESS
Variety

BuzzFeed Taps Christian Baesler, CEO of Complex, as New Chief Operating Officer

BuzzFeed, after becoming a publicly traded company last month, named Christian Baesler — CEO of recent acquisition Complex Networks — as its first chief operating officer. Baesler will continue to serve as CEO of Complex. Based in New York City, he reports to BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti. Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it closed the acquisition of Complex, buying the media company from previous owners Verizon and Hearst. In the newly created COO role, Baesler leads all revenue functions for BuzzFeed. Concurrent with his new appointment, Baesler announced two promotions: longtime BuzzFeed exec Ken Blom will serve as EVP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Playmaker Announces Acquisition of Leading Brazilian Digital Media and Marketing Group Futmarketing

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today the expansion of its media ecosystem with the acquisition of Futmarketing, a top digital media and marketing group in Brazil and a trusted editorial consultant to soccer platforms throughout Latin America. Playmaker subsidiary, Futbol Sites, will manage the day-to-day operations of Futmarketing.
BUSINESS
WWD

IBrands Global Acquires Pam & Gela, Spells Out Strategy

Click here to read the full article. IBrands Global has wrapped up its acquisition of the elevated casualwear label Pam & Gela and is planning to ramp up e-commerce. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and IBrands Global’s chief executive officer Remy Garson declined to share that information in an interview.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Created in 2014 by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Pam & Gela arrived on the scene with built-in name recognition with many shoppers....
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GrowGeneration Expands In New York Via $9.4M Acquisition Of Mobile Media And MMI Agriculture

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG), a cannabis-focused chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, announced Tuesday that it has acquired an Ellenville, New York-based mobile shelving manufacturing and warehouse facility. What Happened. Under the terms of the agreement, the Denver, Colorado-based base purchased the assets of Mobile Media, Inc and MMI...
AGRICULTURE
Footwear News

Industry Moves: REI Co-op Grows Its Technology Leadership Team With a Pair of VP Hires + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 28, 2021: REI Co-op has made a pair of moves, including a new hire and a promotion, to grow its technology leadership team. Analyn Nouri has been appointed to the VP of platform engineering role, and 15-year company veteran Todd Wilson has been promoted to VP of product engineering. Nouri, according to REI, will lead its efforts in moving toward cloud-based platforms that will support its existing and future offerings, as...
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX

