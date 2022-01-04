ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

One Lesson From the Theranos Scandal: We Need Age Diversity on Corporate Boards

By Jamaal Glenn
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkPQw_0dcIK1ZG00

A few months after I graduated from Stanford’s business school in 2013, Theranos was generating buzz on campus—and not all of it was good.

One evening, I found myself in a dinner party conversation with a group of some of the university’s brightest scientific minds. When talk landed on the still mostly-unknown medical technology startup that had raised nearly $100 million in venture capital since getting its start on campus a decade earlier , this group of grad students and postdocs—from fields such as bioengineering and microbiology—were roasting the company, despite its apparent success.

Some of them knew Theranos and its team well. Others were only familiar with the company’s product. All of them were highly skeptical. One by one, they took turns lamenting what they saw as the implausibility of the technology Theranos was promising.

I had only heard of Theranos because of its board of directors, which at the time included a retired four-star general, at least one former Fortune 500 CEO, and a former U.S. Senator, among others. I was awestruck at the star-studded list of political and business titans but also curious about what these individuals knew about blood testing. As we would all come to learn years later, they didn’t know enough.

As the jury deliberates in the fraud trial of Theranos’ founder Elizabeth Holmes, too little attention has been paid to the failure of Theranos’ board and the lessons to learn from it. As more capital flows into private companies that are far away from mainstream public scrutiny and under increasing pressure to support lofty valuations, there will be more Theranoses. In this new era of corporate malfeasance, they will be less likely to engage in accounting trickery and more likely to exaggerate the promise of their “disruptive” technology, overstate their growth, or misuse their customers’ data. What hasn’t changed is that their boards of directors will be the first line of defense.

But corporate America’s boards haven’t evolved much since the 20th century. Too white and too male, they are being forced by social pressure and regulatory mandates to recruit more women and people of color. These boards are also too old and out of touch, rife with industrial-era yes-men who are beholden to their CEOs and ill-equipped for the digital age. Among companies in the S&P 500, the average board director is 63 and trending older, according to research from The Conference Board .

Too many of today’s corporate directors lack the relevant experiences to meaningfully oversee executive teams, spot early signs of overreach, or steward their companies through coming business challenges. More racial and gender diversification is a good start, but far from enough. Future-looking boards also need to get younger, more independent and better-skilled in emerging areas, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and automation. The best way to do this is for institutional investors, regulatory agencies, and banks to band together to influence boards to require these four things:

Be transparent about board composition

Boards of publicly traded companies are disclosing more than ever before. In 2021, 59% of S&P 500 companies disclosed the racial composition of their boards, up from 24% in 2020. Private company boards should provide even more comprehensive demographic disclosures. As an early-stage investor in several dozen startups, I encourage companies I’ve invested in to measure and manage board composition across metrics that not only include race and gender but also age, skills, expertise, management style, political ideology, and geography. Quantifying this information is the first step in understanding how the board’s demographics might make it susceptible to blindspots, and disclosing it will allow for better accountability.

Post board openings publicly

Right now, board recruitment happens entirely behind closed doors. Companies fill openings through their existing networks or executive search firms, reinforcing board homogeneity. Instead, companies should be more transparent about when they are recruiting for board seats. The easiest way to do that is to publicly advertise openings when they arise. In fact, not doing so is intentionally exclusionary . Public listings open pipelines to candidates outside of the organization’s existing network.

Seek out more independent directors

The fastest path to improving board composition is to increase the share of independent board directors, those without a pre-existing relationship with the company. Research shows that more independent directors correlate with more transparency and boards with greater independence engage in less corporate misconduct . When independent directors have relevant industry expertise, having more of them is associated with increased earnings transparency and improved returns from acquisitions . In recent years, independent directors have trended younger. Roughly 16% of new independent S&P 500 directors in 2021 were under 50 , compared to only 10% across all directors, according to executive search and consulting firm Spencer Stuart. While both the NYSE and the Nasdaq require a majority of a listed company’s board directors to be independent, no such requirements exist for private company boards, where only 25% of board directors are independent .

Create age-related interview quotas

Companies should implement an age-related interview quota for new board seats. Similar to the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires that NFL teams interview at least two candidates from underrepresented groups for certain coaching and executive roles, companies should require that boards interview candidates whose age range is currently underrepresented. In a 2017 survey from PwC , age was the highest rated diversity criteria among current board directors, with more than 90% saying it was “very” or “somewhat” important. Board-focused Rooney rules aren’t new , but adding age as an explicit diversity criteria would be.

In a world where Reddit threads can make or break a stock, every company is vulnerable to ransomware , and diversity is a universally-accepted asset, corporate directors need technological savvy, an ability to challenge traditional corporate orthodoxy and intuitive knowledge about the markets they are serving. Increasing disclosure, being more transparent, increasing independence, and getting younger are the best ways to make that happen.

Comments / 9

mitch marquardt
2d ago

This article is garbage. Why would younger and more diverse people be less likely to scam people. There is zero facts or studies to justify any of this article.

Reply
7
Related
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from the Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Trial

Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos founder and chief executive, is one of the most notorious entrepreneurs of her generation. She ascended the ranks of Silicon Valley quickly, and at a young age, principally because of what was thought to be her company’s breakthrough blood testing technologies. However, as rapidly as her achievements and accolades came, they diminished when she and Theranos were suspected of fraudulently describing company capabilities, and eventually charged with crimes. At this writing, she’s still standing trial for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and rested her defense on December 8, 2021, nearly four months after proceedings began.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Why the road to stakeholder capitalism begins with diverse boards

Stakeholder capitalism aims to ensure economies improve society and protect the planet. We need diverse leadership in the boardroom to reflect various stakeholder interests. Investors, regulatory bodies and corporate boards are thinking beyond "profit at all costs", but more can be done. The age of stakeholder capitalism has arrived. The...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

What We Can Learn From the Theranos and WeWork Stories

They’re outspoken, big thinkers, natural leaders and a bit unpredictable. They’re extremely intelligent, a bit narcissistic and a force that won’t stop moving forward, no matter the obstacle. I’m talking about entrepreneurs who possess the X factor. It’s nearly impossible to pinpoint, but successful venture capitalists know...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Inc.com

The Biggest Lesson From Theranos's Elizabeth Holmes? Self-Doubt Is Underrated

Elizabeth Holmes is not the first businessperson for whom ruthless ambition untethered from reality resulted in a fraud conviction. Nor will she be the last. What, then, is the startup community to make of the spectacular rise and fall of the Theranos founder?. It's tempting to draw a definitive conclusion...
BUSINESS
SFGate

SF startup Bolt just implemented a permanent four-day workweek as CEO calls out 'work theater'

A San Francisco-based startup has just announced a permanent four-day workweek, citing heightened productivity and happiness among current employees during a test run. Bolt, an e-commerce company founded in 2014 that currently employs about 500 people, first implemented a four-day workweek as a pilot last fall, CNBC reported. Workers, naturally, loved it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Guilty Verdicts for Elizabeth Holmes Could Impact Other Silicon Valley Start-Ups

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The implosion of Elizabeth Holmes’s company Theranos coupled with this week’s guilty verdict in her federal fraud trial has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley. The events have also shone a spotlight on a culture that can often be brash and prides itself on delivering breakthrough technologies at breakneck speeds “This hasn’t only been Elizabeth Holmes on trial. This has been Silicon Valley on trial,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley President and CEO Russell Hancock. Hancock says the verdict may force tech innovators to be a little more buttoned-down and reign in some of the more over-the-top claims sometimes made...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boards Of Directors#Board Of Directors#Corporate America#Stanford#Fortune 500
AFP

Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Fraud convictions this week for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will send a chill through Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, insiders say, now they know there is the threat of jail for airy promises that come to nothing. "I'll bet you there are a lot of founders ... right now who watched the trial and thought they have probably done some of the same things Elizabeth Holmes did," he said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
marketplace.org

Corporate boards became more diverse in 2021

A group of 17 GOP-led states are supporting a legal fight against NASDAQ’s new board diversity policy, saying it amounts to a discriminatory quota system. Under a rule approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission last August, the stock exchange will require listed companies to include at least one woman and one member of an underrepresented racial, ethnic or LGBTQ group on their boards of directors in coming years or explain why they haven’t.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech

Three bright and driven women with ground-breaking ideas made significant — if very different — marks on the embattled tech industry in 2021. Frances Haugen, Lina Khan and Elizabeth Holmes — a data scientist turned whistleblower, a legal scholar turned antitrust enforcer and a former Silicon Valley high-flyer turned criminal defendant — all figured heavily in a technology world where men have long dominated the spotlight. Think Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk.Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook went public with internal documents to buttress accusations that the social network giant elevated profits...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley Tells Staff to Wear Up, Limit Large In-Person Meetings

Amid the rise in omicron cases, Morgan Stanley has told staff who have to be in the office in the first two weeks of January that they must wear masks when not at their desks, according to news reports. The wirehouse has also told employees to limit large in-person meetings,...
BUSINESS
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Shultz: Elizabeth Holmes ‘A Very, Very Charismatic Person’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like many people she came into contact with during her heyday as the darling of Silicon Valley, Tyler Shultz was at first mesmerized by Elizabeth Holmes, but soon realized something wasn’t quite right with Theranos and her claims about the company’s allegedly revolutionary blood-testing technology. On Monday, a jury of eight men and four women split on two of the major federal fraud counts filed against Holmes, ruling she defrauded investors of millions of dollars but did not mislead patients and doctors as to the accuracy of her failed startup Theranos’ blood testing technology. She also...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Everything you need to know about the Theranos founder

Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of defrauding investors in her former blood-testing startup company, Theranos, concluding a trial that has gripped both Silicon Valley and the international media outlets which initially helped propel her to stardom.Theranos was at one point valued at approximately $9bn, but is now a byword for corporate misconduct, having wowed the tech world before collapsing in a storm over the efficacy of the technology supposedly at its core.As the founder and former chief executive officer of the disgraced company, Holmes was accused of lying to patients about testing, and to investors about projected revenues...
ECONOMY
TIME

TIME

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy