GTA Online is getting into the holiday season with the Christmas update that is set to offer new freebies and discounts to GTA Online players, according to PCGamesN. As far as discounts, the Overflod Zeno will be up for grabs for players at $2,820,000 GTA bucks. If GTA Online players are looking for something with a cheaper price tag, the Gallivanter Baller ST is currently free. It’s only for a limited time though, from now until December 30th so players should claim the freebie before the opportunity passes them by on New Year’s Eve.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO