ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get better at Valorant quickly and improve your game sense

By Rijad Kamberovic
altchar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most straightforward, simple, and best answer is to get rid of your weaknesses and improve upon your strengths. But, how does one do that, exactly?. You need to get good at playing back a scene and thinking about different options you could have chosen instead of the one you picked...

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

Related
techaeris.com

How to improve your audio system for the ultimate gaming experience

Your sound system and audio experience are a vital part of an exciting and satisfying gaming experience. The soundtrack and sound effects are more than just pleasant accompaniment. The sounds of a video game impart clues about your surroundings, indicate warnings or accolades, give you feedback from an action, and convey emotion.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the dot crosshair in VALORANT

Crosshairs come in (almost) all shapes and sizes. There are different outer line lengths, amounts of space between lines, colors, and so much more. They’re like snowflakes in that no two are alike. Well, that might not actually be true. Several pro players use similar or the same crosshairs...
VIDEO GAMES
News4Jax.com

How to improve your memory

As a memory scientist, Tracy often gets asked, “How can I improve my memory?” The exciting news is that there is a growing body of scientific evidence to show us how to do that! Here are 5 tips based on your senses. 1) Sound. A fun way to...
MENTAL HEALTH
shutterbug.com

7 Quick Tips to Significantly IMPROVE Your Photography in 2022

If your New Year's resolution was to get better at photography in 2022, this tutorial is for you. In the below video, landscape photographer Nigel Danson shares his seven quick tips to help you significantly improve your photography this year. "In this video I'm going to give you seven tips...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vod
gamingonphone.com

Valor Legends: Eternity Guide: Tips to get more Runes easily in the game

Valor Legends is the latest strategy idle RPG by Century Games Pte. Ltd. The game lets players collect unique heroes to reclaim the Oasis. It will take a player on an amazing adventure in the Oasis to fight the Shadow forces. In the game, Runes are one of the crucial cornerstone elements of the gameplay that can make your heroes stronger and gain unique skills. However, the runes are unlocked way later in the game and get added to your combat system in the mid to end-game phase. In this Valor Legends guide, we will discuss how to get more Runes easily in the game and progress faster.
VIDEO GAMES
missmillmag.com

Bigger, Better, Bolder: How To Change Your Life

This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. This means if you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Please view my full disclosure policy for more information. When you see people “living their best life,” it can make you wonder what...
JOBS
Thrive Global

How Setting Goals Can Improve Your Relationship

Soon after I had my first child, I started drifting away from my childless friends. When they asked me to go to the movies, meet up for dinner, or get a drink at a new coffee shop, I almost always said no. When they told me tales of first dates both good and bad, I couldn’t relate. And when I told them that we finally got my baby to sleep for four hours straight or how worried I was about whether she was eating enough, they had nothing to say in return. When I tried to laugh about silly commercials that claimed I needed both a cradle and a crib—which are essentially the same thing—they didn’t see the humor. Eventually, they stopped asking me to go out and I stopped telling them about what was happening in my life, which mostly revolved around my daughter.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Valorant
healththoroughfare.com

How to Improve Your Work From Home Routine

Working from home might sound like an easy and convenient way to operate for anyone who goes into the office every day. However, after you’ve been working on a laptop at your kitchen table for a few days, you might begin to think otherwise. There are plenty of distractions and discomforts that you aren’t used to dealing with in the middle of the day when you’re working from home. In addition, working from home breaks down the border between your work and your personal space. Everything from setting goals to purchasing a new standing desk can support you in creating a healthy routine that makes working from home comfortable and efficient.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
boxrox.com

Running Myths Debunked: How to Actually Get the Most Out of Your Training and Become a Better Runner

Contrary to popular belief, there are more efficient ways to improve your running than focusing on improving your technique or breathing only through your nose. What aspects of running training are actually important and which ones are running myths? We talked to Endurance Training coach and 2:28 marathon runner Josh Sambrook to debunk a handful of them and get a couple of tips along the way.
WORKOUTS
WSMV

How to better schedule your time

Who hasn’t felt like they don’t have enough time? Trying to make up time to build a new habit can be even harder. It might seem impossible to do anything new.
gitconnected.com

How to Improve Your Programming Skills by Learning DevOps

You don’t need DevOps skills to become a coder, but you need DevOps skills to become a programmer. Earlier, the software development process was simple. The development environment and production servers didn’t maintain many inter-connected practices or workflows — the only inter-connected workflow was a simple manual deployment. System administrators were responsible for managing physical server computers and supporting manual deployments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
boxrox.com

Understanding Hypertrophy: How to Build a Better Physique and Improve Performance

To grow muscle, you need to stimulate your body by lifting increasingly heavier weights, within predetermined rep ranges, over time throughout your training. Muscles must be given time to rest and recover properly in order to maximise adaptation and growth. Appropriate sleep and nutrition are absolutely essential. METHODS AND PRINCIPLES.
WORKOUTS
PC Magazine

Quick, Write This Down: How to Create a Quick Note on Your Mac

You’re in front of your Mac and need to write something down before you forget it. Instead of opening the Notes app and creating a new blank page, use Quick Note, which lets you instantly start a new note with a keyboard shortcut, mouse movement, or even a text selection on a web page in Safari. As with any page created with the Notes app, you can then format and customize the Quick Notes document as you see fit. Here's how it works.
SOFTWARE
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Focusing On Your Past Decisions Which Can't Be Changed Can Get in the Way of Enjoying Life Now

Thinking about the past can inform future decisions but also get you into a rut by making you obsess over things you can’t change. pxhere (CC0 Public Domain) You have been trying to get up the nerve to ask your boss for a raise. Finally, after weeks, you manage to find the courage, set a time to speak with your manager and ask. It only takes your boss a second or two to reply no. You leave her office feeling upset and undervalued.
Mic

30 ways to get better sleep that you'll wish you'd known about sooner

There are so many variables that affect how quickly you fall asleep, the quality of that sleep, and how you feel when you wake up. Things like stress, noise, and pain commonly rob me of my sleep and if you know me, you know I love my sleep. So I scoured the pages of Amazon to take back control. Check out these 30 ways to get better sleep that you’ll wish you’d known about sooner.
HEALTH
laptopschamp.com

Get your value for money : Art of improving your laptops life

Let’s face it, despite our ever-evolving technology laptops life, the odds of them falling apart cannot be discounted laptops life In this era, a laptop is undeniably an essential possession of mankind, so its malfunction can be a major source of concern for many; questions like “Am I going to lose all my data?” or “Do I have to purchase another Personal Computer?” can leave you in a state of nerves. The key here is to stay calm.
COMPUTERS
Lifehacker

How to Quickly Record Your Mac's Screen to Capture a Wild Moment

Maybe you want to guide someone through an application, show your parents how to use a website, or capture a wild moment in a video call. Suffice it to say, there are many reasons why you might want to create a video of what’s on your Mac’s screen.
SOFTWARE
momblogsociety.com

How to Build a Better Bond with Your Child

Every parent wants to build a good bond with their child. You might assume that happens naturally, but it’s surprisingly common for parents and children to not be in sync at some point or another. This is natural, but you want to stop it in its tracks as soon as possible so that you can get back to a wonderful and healthy relationship with your child. Here’s how to do so.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy