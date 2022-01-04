ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford F-150 Lightning Production increased

By Shane McGlaun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ford has been doing very well with its electrified vehicles, including the Mustang Mach-E. Its performance electric vehicle has been in very short supply leading to significantly marked-up prices for units available on dealership lots. Ford...

Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
Motor1.com

Custom Ford E-150 Pop-Top Camper Looks Neat And Could Be Yours

A custom Ford E-150 motorhome isn't a surprising build to find. The heft and form of Ford's E-Series have always been a perfect base for a camper build. But if you're in the market for a used example, this one from Cars & Bids could be the best-looking out there – and you only have a few days left to name your price at the time of this writing.
BUYING CARS
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
insideevs.com

GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup Truck Customer Deliveries Begins

GMC has officially started the production and customer deliveries of its extraordinary, all-electric supertruck - the GMC Hummer EV pickup. According to the press release, multiple vehicles have been produced at the Factory ZERO and are ready for customer deliveries. Those are the first Ultium-based electric vehicles ever. The company...
CARS
insideevs.com

Report: $30,000 Dealer Markup On Ford F-150 Lightning Spotted

The market launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning is just around the corner and the order bank will be opened in January. However, reports now are emerging about dealers' "market adjustments." According to Sam Alexander's video, the Koons Ford Falls Church dealer in Virginia sent an email to reservation holders,...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dominates America's 2021 Truck Sales War

The Ford F-Series is an American icon. The Blue Oval has no intention of letting its full-size truck lose that status, hence the arrival of the F-150 Lightning BEV. It's time to embrace a zero-emissions future. Reservations are already hovering at around the 200,000 mark and climbing. Ford wants to make sure everyone who wants one will get one following its recent announcement to double production. Meanwhile, the combustion-engined F-Series lineup has managed to thrive in this semiconductor chip shortage world.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Comparing the Chevrolet Silverado EV with Its Gas-Powered Sibling

The Silverado EV's design is new and looks sleeker than that of its gas counterpart. The EV powertrain can produce up to 664 horsepower, over 200 more hp than the most powerful gas Silverado. The Silverado EV can't quite match its gas siblings when it comes to towing capacity and...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Is a Chevrolet Silverado EV Pickup?

Ford set a daring bar when it slapped a $41,669 base price on the new all-electric F-150 Lightning full-size pickup. That MSRP places the least expensive Lightning Pro model weirdly in line, price-wise, with an equivalent gas-fed, base-model, four-wheel-drive F-150 XL pickup. It doubled as a preemptive challenge to other makers of electric pickup trucks. Rivian's stunning R1T, our 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year? That starts at $67,500, but it's also smaller and aimed at luxury customers. So what about Chevrolet's new Silverado EV, the Lightning's (most) direct competitor?
BUYING CARS
GeekyGadgets

Trademark application hints at Ford Maverick Tremor

Certainly, one of the most interesting vehicles that Ford has revealed in a long time is its small Maverick pickup. The base Maverick can be had for under $20,000 and is good for 42 MPG in the city, thanks to its standard hybrid powertrain. While the hybrid engine is standard, a more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost is also available, but you give up the budget price and fuel economy.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's When 2023 Ford Maverick Orders Will Begin

The Ford Maverick is proving wrong everyone who said there is no market in the US for a compact pickup smaller than the Ranger. Thanks to its affordable asking price and excellent fuel economy, the Maverick is outselling its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a significant margin. Ford's...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why Did This 2003 Ford SUV Sell For Over $100,000?

The Ford Excursion is long gone, having been discontinued following the 2005 model year. The Ford Expedition Max is currently the Blue Oval's biggest SUV, and that's more than enough for a majority of customers shopping in this segment. The Excursion lasted for only one generation and shared a platform with the F-Series Super Duty, giving in impressive towing capabilities.
SOCCER
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat In Stone Gray: Live Gallery

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning prototypes driving around wearing different exterior colors – first, a red Lariat, then, an Iconic Silver Platinum, an XLT with the Premium Package finished in Oxford White, and an Atlas Blue XLT sans the Premium Package. Now, Ford Authority spies have captured a 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Lariat finished in Stone Gray, which gives us yet another real-world look at a color that will be available when the all-electric Ford F-150 launches next spring.
BUYING CARS
Coeur d'Alene Press

AUTO PAGE: Ford Maverick: New for 2022

Ford had the small-truck market all to itself with the original Ford Ranger, until it was retired following the 2011 model year. The Ranger badge reappeared on a new midsize pickup for 2019, but Ford believed there was room for a still-smaller trucklet. For nontraditional buyers, especially, the Maverick’s SuperCrew...
CARS
Motley Fool

Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Surging Today

Ford said it's taking additional steps to boost production capacity for the electric F-150 Lightning. Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were moving higher on Tuesday morning after the company said it's taking additional steps to significantly increase production of its upcoming electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were up about 9.7% from Monday's closing price.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Ford Limits F-150 Lightning Orders To 200,000

A recent report from Reuters says Ford is capping orders for the new F-150 Lightning at 200,000 units. That’s right, the Blue Oval is expecting demand to be so high that it will sell 200,000 of the all-electric pickup trucks. CEO Jim Farley said, “We had to stop taking reservations because we had so many.”
CARS
Autoblog

2024 Chevy Silverado EV vs. 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning | How do they compare?

With the reveal of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning finally has a direct competitor. And obviously, we want to see how they fare against one another. While not all the specifications for the Chevy are out, and the trim and powertrain availability is limited for the first year, there are enough that we can do some meaningful comparing and contrasting. We've highlighted those areas that we can look at. So let's get started.
CARS
CNET

Reserve a VinFast EV for $200, get $4,800 towards the final purchase price and an NFT

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. VinFast, the latest startup automaker with roots planted in Vietnam, is nearly ready to sell cars in America. But, before production lines start humming, it's opening reservation books. On Monday, the startup announced reservations for its first two electric vehicles, the VF e35, a midsize SUV, and VF 36, a large SUV, on Jan. 5. The reservation process coincides with a CES 2022 presentation, which includes the company's blockchain technology that will find its way to numerous areas of the VinFast ordering and ownership ecosystem.
CARS
