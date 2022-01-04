Integral Ad Science further enhances image and video classification via acquisition of Context

GitLab listed in October 2021, hit a high of $137 and has since cratered to $78. Its short interest is high at 32%, indicating the possibility of a technical bounce. Ever since it got listed in October 2021, GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) has taken its investors on one hell of a rollercoaster ride. IPO listing euphoria combined with the boom in tech stocks to take it to a high of about $137 in November 2021, a level from which it has reacted strongly to about $78 as of January 3, 2022.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO