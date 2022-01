FDA Regulatory Actions Parallel Ongoing JUUL Litigation. The potential and actual dangers from e-cigarettes have certainly been well-highlighted in the news in recent years, and more and more specific evidence, analysis, and studies have been proving many of these concerns to be true. Interestingly, at the same time that one major study has described and criticized e-cigarette dangers to youth, the same federal agency that issued the report has given approval for other e-cigarettes to be marketed. Simultaneously, litigation against the biggest manufacturer of e-cigarettes — JUUL — continues forward.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO