ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Winter Storm Watch issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to continued urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Grays Harbor, Mason, Lewis, and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM PST, emergency management reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area, with flooding occurring. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warning area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Flooding is currently occuring in Centralia, including China Creek. Additional flooding is also occuring in Aberdeen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later tonight. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County. Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Washington Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticeable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM PST Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 13.5 feet later this evening. It will then fall below minor flood stage Friday afternoon. - Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Strong south winds to 35 mph will create blowing and drifting snow that will reduce visibility and worsen conditions on US-95 this evening. Gusty winds in excess of 50 mph are expected to develop after 4 am PST Friday morning that will cause severe drifting on US-95. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
City
Sumas, WA
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Morgan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA County. In West Virginia, Morgan and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 23:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:45:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Grays Harbor, Mason, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A period of heavy precipitation through Friday will result in total accumulations of water equivalent in the watch area of 3 to 6 inches for the Olympics, 4 to 9 inches for the Cascades, and 2 to 4 inches in the lowlands of the watch area, with locally higher amounts. The snow level has risen, resulting in a good portion of the precipitation falling as rain. Lowland snow over much of the area will also melt, contributing to saturated soil and storm runoff. The uncertainty with the rising snow level and the amount of lowland snowmelt makes the flood potential quite uncertain as to how much flooding there will be. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly approach 1 inch per hour rates through sunrise.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Winchester, Mohler, Nezperce, Waha, Craigmont, Gifford, Kamiah, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. Areas of blowing and drifting snow is likely on the Camas Prairie. Travel will be difficult in exposed areas, especially for high profile vehicles.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Watch
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley .Rain and snowmelt will lead to flooding across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon through Friday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, South Willamette Valley and Upper Hood River Valley. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain combined with snow melt will lead to areas of flooding. The most severe flooding will likely occur north of a line extending between Tillamook to Portland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY .Moderate to heavy snow is impacting the Inland Northwest this morning. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Wilbur, Ephrata, Ritzville, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...The Thursday morning commute will be significantly impacted by this storm. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain is likely Thursday afternoon and evening before temperature climb above freezing overnight Thursday. Portions of Interstate 90 around Moses Lake may receive a light glaze of ice. Parts of US 395 between Ritzville and Tri Cities may also receive freezing rain Thursday afternoon and evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kitsap by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kitsap .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to minor urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Kitsap, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected, and water over some roadways is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 321 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is causing minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain, along with snowmelt, will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY .Moderate to heavy snow is impacting the Inland Northwest this morning. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow of 3 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches, with local amounts up to 20 inches closer to the Cascades. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Number 1 Canyon, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Cashmere, Mansfield, Plain, Pangborn Airport, Chelan, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are occurring. Be prepared for closures at the pass. The Thursday morning commute will be significantly impacted by this storm.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 14:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Nebraska Panhandle including Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at the latest. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Castle Rock. * WHEN...Through Friday. * IMPACTS...Above 48.0 feet, expect flooding of several roads and low-lying agricultural lands in areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 47.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above minor flood stage overnight and crest near 51 feet. It will then fall below minor flood stage on Friday. - Minor flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for the lower Methow Valley and 3 to 7 inches for Mazama. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Mazama, Conconully, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Areas of freezing rain continued. Additional ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations expected for inland areas, away from the water. Temperatures will warm from the south and west tonight, eventually ending the freezing rain threat.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches Libby and Eureka, 8 to 13 inches in other valley locations, and 15 to 32 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Missoula, Ravalli by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 15:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 08:15:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Human Triggered avalanches are certain, natural avalanches are likely. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Target Area: Missoula; Ravalli The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has Issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning * WHAT...The avalanche danger will rise to high today as a powerful storm sweeps across the region. The avalanche danger will remain elevated Friday with continued snowfall and strong winds. Avalanches can step down to weak layers at the base and mid snowpack, resulting in large unsurvivable avalanches. * WHERE...Across the West Central Montana forecast area, including Lolo pass, southern Mission, southern Swan, Rattlesnake, and southern and central Bitterroot Mountains. All elevations will be impacted by heavy snow and elevated avalanche hazard. * WHEN...In effect until 7 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Increasingly heavy snow falling atop low-density snow and wind is creating widespread areas of unstable snow.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 18 and 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Snowfall rates of 1 inch or more per hour are likely overnight. Wet and heavy snow will produce severe winter driving conditions and the potential for localized tree damage due to heavy snow.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy