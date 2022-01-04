ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Plus Therapeutics Announces Two Significant Milestones Toward CGMP Manufacture Of Its Lead Investigational Radiotherapeutic

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

IsoTherapeutics Group LLC to develop and supply cGMP grade Rhenium-186 isotope for Plus Therapeutics' Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome ( 186 RNL) radiotherapeutic

Plus Therapeutics completes technology transfer of analytical test methods with Piramal Pharma Solutions for 186 RNL drug product intermediate

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced it has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome ( 186RNL).

The Company has entered into a master services agreement (MSA) with IsoTherapeutics Group LLC for the development, manufacture and supply of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) grade Rhenium-186 isotope for the Company's 186RNL investigational radiotherapeutic. This agreement will help ensure Rhenium-186 meets U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for use in late-stage clinical trials. Under the MSA, IsoTherapeutics will develop a synthesis process and in-process manufacturing controls, test method development and validation, stability studies, as well as manufacture cGMP Rhenium-186. The Company anticipates that the MSA will lead to clinical and commercial supply agreements for the drug product with IsoTherapeutics at the appropriate stage of development. This agreement will strengthen the Company's long term cGMP supply sustainability strategy, as it will own the intellectual property rights for the manufacturing and testing of the Rhenium-186 target.

Additionally and importantly, Plus Therapeutics completed the technology transfer of analytical test methods with Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) for 186RNL drug product intermediate. This is an important milestone as it precedes the completion of the process transfer and the manufacturing of cGMP drug product intermediate. As previously disclosed, Plus Therapeutics entered into a MSA with PPS in early 2021 for the development, manufacture and supply of Plus Therapeutics' 186RNL intermediate drug product.

"These are important steps towards our goal to confirm fully compliant 186RNL available by mid-2022 for our ongoing clinical trials in adults with recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases and other life cycle management trials," said Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. "We are delighted to develop a strong, effective collaboration with IsoTherapeutics, a company with extensive capabilities in radiopharmaceuticals technology and development. Their demonstrated expertise is precisely what we are looking for in a manufacturing partner."

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Our proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. Our platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

About IsoTherapeutics Group LLC

IsoTherapeutics Group LLC is a radiopharmaceutical company that offers technologies for developing novel diagnostic and therapeutic agents for severe diseases. ITG scientists, while previously employed at the Dow Chemical Company, developed QUADRAMET®, a radiopharmaceutical, and have received over 100 patents for developing chemistry and radiopharmaceutical formulations. For more information, please visit http://isotherapeutics.com/about-us/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "designed to," "will," "can," "potential," "focus," "preparing," "next steps," "possibly," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the potential promise of 186RNL including the ability of 186RNL to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; expectations as to the Company's future performance including the next steps in developing the Company's current assets; the Company's clinical trials including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-LM or the ReSPECT-PBC trials; possible negative effects of 186RNL; the continued evaluation of 186RNL including through evaluations via a seventh patient cohort; and the intended functions of the Company's platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's actual results may differ, including materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company's product candidates and therapies, the results of the Company's research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash, the outcome of the Company's partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the regenerative medicine field, among others; and additional risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company's annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor ContactPeter VozzoICR Westwicke(443) 377-4767Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

Media ContactTerri ClevengerICR Westwicke(203) 856-4326Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes Neurological R&D Collaboration, Valneva Confirms Vaccine Timelines, Biohaven Gains On Strong Migraine Drug Sales

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Illumina Announces Co-Development Partnership With SomaScan For Accelerating Proteomics. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced it has entered into a definitive co-development agreement with SomaLogic to bring the SomaScan Proteomics Assay onto Illumina's current and future high throughput next-generation sequencing platforms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Plus Therapeutics Significantly Expands Investigational Oncology Drug Pipeline

Licenses targeted interventional radiotherapeutics platform. Worldwide exclusive rights obtained for patents and next-generation technology to deliver targeted, precision radiotherapeutics for solid organ cancers. Initial IND submission for treatment of liver cancer planned in 2022. AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. ( Nasdaq: PSTV) (the "Company"),...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

Sensibill Reaches Significant Client and Company Milestones in 2021

Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today shared highlights from 2021, including notable client wins, technology innovation, and strategic additions to the leadership team. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Victor Potrel, VP of Platform Partnerships at TheSoul Publishing. .@getsensibill celebrates major company...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Blender Bites Announces Forward Share Split

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the " Company", " Blender Bites" or " Blender"), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces that it will undertake a forward share split (the " Forward Split") in which existing shareholders of the Company will receive 1.25 common shares in exchange for every existing common share of the Company.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Pardee Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that Harry G. Symons, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire from the Company in May, 2022. In addition, the Company announced that Steven J. Rolle has joined the Company as of January 4, 2022 as Senior Vice President of Finance. Upon Mr. Symons retirement in May, Mr. Rolle will succeed Mr. Symons as Pardee's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "VBOCU" beginning January 7, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001, and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "VBOC" and "VBOCW", respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Argenx Highlights Strategic Priorities For 2022

Argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced its strategic priorities for 2022 and highlighted recent achievements from its broad immunology pipeline. Additionally, the Company provided financial guidance for 2022. "We enter 2022 very excited...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vocera Communications, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vocera Communications, Inc. ("Vocera" or the "Company") (VCRA) - Get Vocera Communications, Inc. Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Stryker Corporation ("Stryker") (SYK) - Get Stryker Corporation Report via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $79.25 per share in cash for each share of Vocera common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.09 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Process Manufacturing#Isotherapeutics Group Llc#Nanoliposome#Rnl#Piramal Pharma Solutions#Company#Msa#Plus Therapeutics#Pps
TheStreet

FangDD Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ("FangDD" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUO) today announced that the Company had received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), dated January 4, 2022, notifying that, the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Rule"). It has resulted from the fact that the bid price of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") closed below US$1 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days from November 19, 2021 to January 3, 2022. The Company has been granted a grace period of 180 calendar days, expiring on July 5, 2022, in which to regain compliance. The Company will regain compliance if, at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs is at least US$1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule within 180 calendar days, the Company may be eligible for additional time.
MARKETS
TheStreet

DBV Technologies To Present At The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference. The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00am ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Absci Announces Research Collaboration With Merck

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), using Absci's AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform.
VANCOUVER, WA
TheStreet

Qiming Venture Partners Announces Annual Promotions

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm in China, is pleased to announce the promotions of Bonnie Wang and Dr. Kan Chen to Partner, and Xiaofei Zhou to Vice President. In addition, there are eight promotions from the finance, legal and administrative support teams.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Shareholders' Approval Of Merger Agreement And Warrantholders' Approval Of Warrant Amendment

New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or the "Company") (NFH) , operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, today announced that, at an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") held today, the Company's shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger, dated as of August 4, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), among the Company, Unicorn II Holdings Limited ("HoldCo"), Unicorn II Parent Limited ("Parent") and Unicorn II Merger Sub Limited ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger"), the plan of merger (the "Plan of Merger") required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GLOBAL NET LEASE ANNOUNCES $497 MILLION OF ACQUISITIONS AND 1.5 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF LEASING DURING 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) - Get Global Net Lease Inc Report ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that it acquired 25 properties for a total of $497 million during the year ended December 31, 2021, based on contract purchase price. Acquisitions consisted of 85% industrial assets 1, were located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands, and had a weighted average cap rate 2 of 8.9% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 17.2 years. The Company also announced that eleven leases with tenants were renewed or extended during 2021, totaling over 1.5 million square feet and adding approximately $96.0 million in net straight-line rent over the new weighted lease term.
MARKETS
TheStreet

NextMart, Inc. - New Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) - NXMR would like to announce the hiring of a new Chief Executive Officer, William Bouyea of Westfield, Massachusetts. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" We are excited...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Seritage Growth Properties Appoints John Garilli As Interim CFO

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) - Get Seritage Growth Properties Class A Report (the "Company"), a national owner and developer of 170 retail, residential and mixed-use properties, today announced that John Garilli, an existing consultant to the Company and former CEO of New York REIT, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. He will assume this position on a full-time basis upon Amanda Lombard's departure, effective January 14, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Partner For Shingles Vaccine, Annexon Huntington Disease Study Disappoints, Amneal Buys Neurology Assets

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Annexon Announces Mixed Phase 2 Data From Huntington Disease Trial. Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) announced interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease who completed the 24-week treatment period, showing that treatment with ANX005 has been generally well-tolerated, with full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outbreaknewstoday.com

mRNA-based Shingles Vaccine: Pfizer and BioNTech to collaborate on development

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced a new research, development and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV), a debilitating, disfiguring and painful disease that impacts about one in three people in the United States during their lifetime.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: First Wave BioPharma CEO Talks COVID-19 Trial, Says 'If The Data Is Positive, I Think The Sky Is The Limit For Our Stock'

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) announced Thursday it completed enrollment for Part 2 of the RESERVOIR Phase 2 trial evaluating FW-COV, the company's oral tablet being developed to treat SARS-CoV-2, as an outpatient treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. "A lot of the people who have COVID have been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy