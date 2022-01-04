ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York-based Dyal HomeCourt Partners acquires nearly 6% stake in Atlanta Hawks

By Donnell Suggs
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 2 days ago
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Salesloft turned down a move to New York or San Francisco. Now, it's one of Atlanta's unicorns.

Salesloft CEO Kyle Porter’s entrepreneurial journey could be traced back to one moment in his childhood. The year is 1990. Porter is 8 years old, visiting the Georgia Institute of Technology, his dad’s alma mater. He fell in love with the Yellow Jackets football and basketball teams and promised himself he would become a “Ramblin’ Wreck" Georgia Tech student.
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta's TTV Capital raising $200M fund

TTV Capital closed its fifth fund at $127 million last December. Please join Atlanta Business Chronicle and CIBC for an expert look at the latest information concerning global, national and regional trends impacting the economy. 2022 Best in Atlanta Real Estate Awards. Big Deals. High Stakes. Handsome reward. These high-profile...
frontofficesports.com

Dyal Buys Close to 6% of the Atlanta Hawks

Dyal HomeCourt Partners has purchased about a 6% equity stake in the Atlanta Hawks, reportedly valuing the team at nearly $2 billion. Hawks majority owner and Ares Management co-founder Tony Ressler, who purchased the team for $850 million in 2015, did not participate in the sale — the stakes were sold by nine minority shareholders.
Sportico

Dyal’s Atlanta Hawks’ Stake Bolsters NBA Private Equity Boomlet

The Atlanta Hawks are the latest NBA team to draw up a private equity play from Dyal HomeCourt Partners. The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that the club will sell almost 6% of the franchise to Dyal, the private equity fund owned by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL). Sportico first reported in December that Dyal was buying an undisclosed stake in a deal that valued the Hawks at nearly $2 billion. “The partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and Dyal HomeCourt Partners continues to demonstrate the value and growth potential that institutional investors see in NBA franchises,” NBA chief financial officer David Haber said...
sportspromedia.com

Atlanta Hawks investment sees Dyal add to NBA portfolio

Investment reportedly values the Hawks at around US$2bn. Dyal has already taken minority stakes in the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. US private equity firm Dyal HomeCourt Partners has completed a deal to acquire almost six per cent of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Atlanta Hawks. The firm took...
cdcgamingreports.com

As New York launches mobile sports betting, Buffalo Bills partner with FanDuel

When it rains, it pours. Today, the Buffalo Bills named FanDuel as the official mobile sports betting partner of the NFL franchise. The news comes only hours after the New York State Gaming Commission approved four operators to launch sports betting on Saturday, January 8. FanDuel earns access to official...
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Vecino Group/CHNDC partnership awarded downtown Atlanta development

Atlanta, Georgia December 21, 2021: The Invest Atlanta Board voted at its meeting on December 16, 2021, to approve a proposal for the development of city-owned land at 104 Trinity Ave., SW, the corner of Trinity and Central Avenue directly across from City Hall. The project will be led by Vecino Group Southeast—a division of national affordable housing developer Vecino Group, who have delivered more than 3000 units of transformative development across 13 states. Vecino Group Southeast is led by veteran affordable housing developer, Sharon D. Guest. “Trinity Redevelopment will require considerable dedication and diligence. We have a great team and great partners in Invest Atlanta and the City of Atlanta and are extremely excited for the opportunity to provide affordable housing to downtown Atlanta.” said Guest. Vecino will enter a joint venture with Capitol Hill Neighborhood Development Corporation (CHNDC), a neighborhood-based non-profit made up of the three churches in the downtown area—Central Presbyterian, the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and Trinity United Methodist Church. CHNDC has been active in the Capitol Hill area for nearly 30 years. Jerry Miller, president of CHNDC, noted, “We are fortunate to have Vecino as a partner on this visionary landmark project. They bring a unique combination of creativity and financial strength to community-based affordable housing developments across the country.” CHNDC designed and built the parking deck for the city in 2006 envisioning this corner site to be available for housing. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms deployed the site for affordable housing in her pursuit of her goal of creating 20,000 units of affordable housing after a park was proposed by the previous administration. Built on the adjoining .84 acres, Trinity Central Flats—as the development will be known—is a ten-story building that will include 216 units, 85% of which will be affordable for residents at an average 60% area median income. The 7,500 sq. ft. of storefront commercial space for coffee, café, and other sundries will fill a void in services to employees at City Hall, the Atlanta Board of Education, and other offices in the area. Surrounding its 5,500 sq. ft. highly landscaped courtyard will be 3,700 sq. ft. devoted to community-oriented incubator, co-working space, and meeting space. The design firm, SSOE/Stevens & Wilkinson, who also designed the parking deck for CHNDC, has incorporated a 65,000 sq. ft. canopy over the parking deck that will support the largest solar array (30,000 sq. ft.) associated with a multi-family project in the state of Georgia. It will also provide room for 18,000 sq. ft. of rooftop urban garden. Winter/Johnson Construction, Inc. provided pre-development construction services. Being within walking distance to two MARTA stations and adjacent to the City’s 850-car parking deck, the project will seek to reduce car-dependency through ride sharing, electric charging stations, curb side pick-up/drop-off spaces, and a robust bicycle storage and maintenance facility. This $68 million project will be financed through 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), HUD 221(d)4 financing and Housing Opportunity Bonds (HOB) The developers estimate that tax credit equity will cover approximately 60% of total costs. Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s development authority, will enter a 99-year ground lease to support the project’s affordability.
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Situation Keeps Getting Worse for the Pelicans

Zion Williamson still has yet to see the floor this season as his interminable recovery from foot surgery has dragged on for months. On Wednesday it was revealed Williamson will continue his rehab on his own, away from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a perfect metaphor for his situation with the franchise.
Houston Chronicle

New York Times to buy subscription-based sports site The Athletic for $550M

The New York Times Co. agreed to buy The Athletic, acquiring a sports-news website with more than 1 million subscribers, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal is valued at around $550 million, said the person, who asked not to be identified because it hasn't been announced. Neither the Times nor The Athletic responded to a request for comment.
CultureMap Dallas

New York-based steakhouse with DJ vibe boogies into Uptown Dallas

A big steakhouse chain is coming to Dallas from New York City — for real this time. Called STK, it's part of One Group Hospitality, a New York-based hospitality industry that also owns Kona Grill. It's opening a location in Uptown at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the space previously occupied by Perry's Steakhouse, which relocated to 2100 Olive St. in 2020.
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

