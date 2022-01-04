ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals favored by nearly a TD in regular-season finale vs. Seahawks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjkwQ_0dcIHEqp00

The Arizona Cardinals will close the regular season at home for the first time in years. Normally, they finish the season on the road because State Farm Stadium is used for the Fiesta Bowl. However, because the season is now 18 weeks long, there is no conflict and Arizona will host the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 regular-season finale.

Arizona opens the week as favorites over the Seahawks. Below, we go over the opening lines and odds for the Cardinals’ Week 18 matchup.

The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing stream on Sunday and beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 on the road. They picked up their 11th win of the year and improved to 8-1 on the road this season. Already having clinched a playoff berth, the Cardinals can win the NFC West title with a win over the Seahawks and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks had an offensive explosion on Sunday, defeating the Detroit Lions 51-29 at home to snap a two-game losing streak.

Seahawks at Cardinals Week 18 betting lines and odds

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the 11-5 Cardinals are -280 on the money line, giving them 73.7% implied odds of winning the game outright. A $280 money line bet on Arizona pays out $100 if the Cardinals win the game.

The 6-10 Seahawks are +220 on the money line. They have only 31.3% implied odds of winning. A $100 money line bet on Seattle pays $220 if they win the game.

The Cardinals are favored against the spread at -6.5 (-110). A $110 ATS bet on the Cardinals pays $100 if they beat the Seahawks by at least seven points. They are 10-6 ATS this season.

The Seahawks are underdogs at +6.5 (-110) against the spread. A $110 ATS bet on Seattle pays $100 if they win the game, if the game ends in a tie or if they lose by no more than six points.

Seattle is 8-8 ATS this season.

The projected total is set at 47.5 with the Over at -115 and the Under at -105.

A $115 bet on the Over wins $100 if the two teams combine for 48 points or more.

A $105 bet on the Under wins $100 if they combine for 47 or fewer points.

The Cardinals are 7-9 O/U and the Seahawks are 5-10-1 O/U on the season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tri-City Herald

DK Metcalf, other Seahawks see Pete Carroll’s new motivational ways to end a lost season

These are new days for a veteran coach who’s seen just about everything in his career. After all, Pete Carroll did begin coaching when Richard Nixon was president. This Seahawks season is the first one in which Carroll has lost 10 games since 1994. That was his first year as a head coach, his only one leading the New York Jets before they fired their former defensive coordinator.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson with

With the season coming to an end, rumors are swirling around Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks. Entering the 2021 season, this topic was on the mind of many as Wilson had stated some frustration with his team in the offseason. Primarily, his frustration with getting hit too...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfc#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions#Tipico Sportsbook#Ats#Over
Field Gulls

Seahawks over Cardinals: The win nobody wants?

The four horsemen of the apocalypse of lore come bearing destruction, riding on horses of pale, black, red and white. What is supposed to be the difference between a pale horse and a white one, anyway?. Now that you’re deep in thought, according to any fan I encountered in 2021,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 17: Bills join top tier, Bengals rise, Ravens cling to hope as playoffs near

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 17: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-3; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
NFL
Daily Herald

Playoff-bound Cardinals eye shot at NFC West vs. Seahawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona still has a shot at the NFC West title, the No. 2 seed in the playoff bracket and home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the postseason. How much the Cardinals are willing to risk for those benefits remains to be seen. Arizona has already...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Has Telling Comment About Russell Wilson, Seahawks

At this time last year, rumblings surfaced that Russell Wilson wasn’t happy with the direction of the Seattle Seahawks. Fast forward 365 days and the Seahawks are 6-10 with no chance of the playoffs. During an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” longtime NFL writer Peter King was asked...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy